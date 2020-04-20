Alibaba to invest $28 billion in cloud infrastructure

Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, said on Monday it will invest an additional $28 billion in the next three years in cloud infrastructure.

The investment would be across cloud infrastructure, focussing on technologies such as operating system, servers, chips and network, the company said in a statement.

Covid impact

“The Covid-19 pandemic has posed additional stress on the overall economy across sectors, but it also steers us to put more focus on the digital economy,” said Jeff Zhang, President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

“By increasing our investment on cloud infrastructure and fundamental technologies, we hope to continue providing world-class, trusted computing resources to help businesses speed up the recovery process, and offer cloud-based intelligent solutions to support their digital transformation in the post-pandemic world.”

Enhanced cloud services

By investing to build the next-generation datacentres, the company is committed to offering enhanced cloud services to clients across the globe, aiming to help businesses in different sectors to speed up their digital transformation after the pandemic.

Alibaba Cloud has datacentres 63 availability zones, two of which are in India, across 21 regions serving millions of customers across the globe. It has more than 70 security and compliance accreditations worldwide.