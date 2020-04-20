Alicia Silverstone reveals she had an awful time filming ‘Batman & Robin’

Silverstone played Batgirl in the 1997 film directed by Joel Schumacher, telling The Guardian , “That definitely wasn’t my favorite filmmaking experience,” partially because of media attention regarding her weight. She said one interviewer at the time even asked her for her bra size.

“They would make fun of my body when I was younger,” she says. “It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape, that doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.”

Silverstone was named Worst Supporting Actress at the 1998 Razzies for her role in the movie.

After filming “Batman & Robin,” Silverstone says she “stopped loving acting for a very long time,” because of the experience.