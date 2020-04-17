Alien Day: Kick some Xenomorph tail with Reebok’s new Alien Bug Stompers (exclusive)

Looking for a pair of out of this world sneakers for Alien Day? Game over, man! Reebok has partnered with 20th Century Studios for a pair of kicks inspired by James Cameron’s beloved 1986 sequel Aliens: the Alien USCM Bug Stomper. Available just in time for Alien Day on April 26, these shoes mark the fourth and final collaboration between the shoe giant and the keepers of the Alien franchise.

But what a way to go out. Modeled after the footwear sported by United States Colonial Marine Pvt. William Hudson (played by the late, great Bill Paxton), these camo-colored Bug Stompers retail for $220 and are available exclusively on Reebok.com.

Reebok's Alien Bug Stompers retail for $220 (Photo: Reebok/Disney)

In announcing these Bug Stompers, Chris Hill, Reebok’s senior design manager of pop culture and streetwear collaborations, promised that the designers studied Aliens “countless times” to ensure the highest of fidelity to Cameron’s vision. That starts with the packaging: the shoes are housed in a “stealth” box that resembles the dropships seen in the film.

Reebok is releasing a pair of Alien Bug Stompers for Alien Day (Photo: Reebok/Disney)

The shoes themselves are covered with Easter (Xenomorph) eggs, starting with a faithfully-recreated USCM logo.

A closer look at the USCM logo on Reebok's Alien Bug Stomper shoes (Photo: Reebok/Disney)

Paxton’s fallen soldier is also honored with an “Eyes on your back” graphic on the right heel…

The eyes on the right heel are taken from a motif on Private Hudson's body armor (Photo: Reebok/Disney)