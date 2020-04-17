Alien Day: Kick some Xenomorph tail with Reebok’s new Alien Bug Stompers (exclusive)
Looking for a pair of out of this world sneakers for Alien Day? Game over, man! Reebok has partnered with 20th Century Studios for a pair of kicks inspired by James Cameron’s beloved 1986 sequel Aliens: the Alien USCM Bug Stomper. Available just in time for Alien Day on April 26, these shoes mark the fourth and final collaboration between the shoe giant and the keepers of the Alien franchise.
But what a way to go out. Modeled after the footwear sported by United States Colonial Marine Pvt. William Hudson (played by the late, great Bill Paxton), these camo-colored Bug Stompers retail for $220 and are available exclusively on Reebok.com.
In announcing these Bug Stompers, Chris Hill, Reebok’s senior design manager of pop culture and streetwear collaborations, promised that the designers studied Aliens “countless times” to ensure the highest of fidelity to Cameron’s vision. That starts with the packaging: the shoes are housed in a “stealth” box that resembles the dropships seen in the film.
The shoes themselves are covered with Easter (Xenomorph) eggs, starting with a faithfully-recreated USCM logo.
Paxton’s fallen soldier is also honored with an “Eyes on your back” graphic on the right heel…
As well as an homage to the “Contents Under Pressure” message painted on the back of Hudson’s body armor.
Other goodies hidden on these shoes include the Weyland Yutani Corp logo with soldier number, webbing on the right ankle and heel that reads “We Endanger Species” from Bug Stomper logo and a Unique QR code on the underside of the left forefoot strap that provides exclusive access to the Alien Universe microsite. That’s where you’ll find unreleased content from upcoming Alien-themed book releases like Titan’s The Making of Aliens, due in stores this September, and Dark Horse’s comic book version of Dan O’Bannon’s original Alien screenplay.
Reebok’s stylish Bug Stompers aren’t the only merch you’ll be able to pick up on Alien Day. Lanard Toys has a series of playsets at Walmart that range from a full-scale Xenomorph Attack…
To a 12-inch posable replica of a egg-making Alien Queen.
One could argue that there’d be no Alien franchise without the artwork of H.R. Giger, whose visualization of the creature has given moviegoers nightmares for four decades and counting. Due in stories this August from Titan Books (and available for pre-order now), Alien: 40 Years 40 Artists invites artists like filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and concept artist Terryl Whitlatch to provide illustrations and sketches inspired by the films.
And if you’re looking to experience the Alien universe for yourself beyond the movies, there are some special Alien Day deals for video games based on the franchise. For example, D3’s intense survival game Alien Blackout will be free to play for the day. And Zen Studios’s cross-platform Aliens Pinball will be available to purchase for a 50 percent discount.
Remember: on Alien Day, nobody can hear you empty your bank account.
Alien Day is April 26.
