Alienware m17 R3 17.3 inch FHD Gaming Laptop (Luna Light) Intel Core i7-10750H 10th Gen, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6, Windows 10 Home



Price: $2,249.00 - $1,879.98

(as of May 10,2021 02:38:30 UTC – Details)





The incredibly thin design and unrelenting power of the Alienware m15 lets you game like never before. Featuring reengineered

hyper-efficient voltage regulation, Cryo-Tech cooling v3.0 and powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7K processor.

High-end materials like magnesium alloy, copper and steel provide a premium, lightweight and performance-driven gaming experience with iconic AlienFX lighting

Our fastest panel yet offers 300Hz 300nits 3ms Full HD for smooth, high-speed motion graphics

Alienware Cryo-Tech optimizes component cooling, which maximizes overall performance and keeps your laptop cool to the touch

The new Alienware m17’s standard display features a 300Hz 3ms Full HD panel.

At just 4.65lb and under 20.5mm thin, the new Alienware m17 is lighter and leaner than our previous m17





