Alison Hammond reflects on her VERY flirty chat with Hugh Jackman

She’s famed for her raucous interview style and always leaves her guests in hysterics.

Yet Alison Hammond revealed one particular interview has stayed at the forefront of her mind as she recalled her very flirty exchange with Hugh Jackman.

Discussing her standout moments during Tuesday’s This Morning, the TV personality, 45, had plenty to choose from.

Memories: Alison Hammond revealed one particular interview has stayed at the forefront of her mind as she recalled her very flirty exchange with Hugh Jackman

Referring to her chat with Hollywood legend Hugh, 51, back in March 2017 she announced: ‘My favourite interview is the interview I turned into a date.

‘I think at one point he got a cocktail stick stuck in my tooth. I just love him, Hugh Jackman he’s up there.

‘Oh Hugh what a shame we can’t be self-isolating together. Never mind, I look forward to the day this is all over, who knows maybe a walk by the beach hand-in-hand…’

Hilarious: Discussing her standout moments during Tuesday’s This Morning, the TV personality, 45, had plenty to choose from

Yum: Alison’s interview with Hugh caused hysterics at the time, as she unveiled a table with chocolates and champagne ahead of the chat, before the pair fed each other olives

Alison’s interview with Hugh caused hysterics at the time, as she unveiled a table with chocolates and champagne ahead of the chat, before the pair took turns feeding each other olives.

Things took another flirty turn when Alison asked if he would reprise his role of Wolverine, to which he playfully replied: ‘That’s it. Unless you’re my Storm’ before he kissed her hand.

Hugh went on to gush: ‘You are without a doubt, over the years, the best person to interview me.

‘I mean that. I always find it amazing. I’m not retiring by the way so we can have many more of these dates.’

Gentleman: Alison also reflected on her interview with Tom Cruise back in July 2018, describing him as the ‘perfect gentleman’

Alison also reflected on her interview with Tom Cruise back in July 2018, describing him as the ‘perfect gentleman’.

She shared: ‘I can remember this day because it was a day where I brought my son along, he really wanted to meet Tom Cruise.’

Alison revealed that she had told her son Aiden, now 14, to ‘sit outside’ during the interview, but Tom insisted that he stay in and began chatting to the youngster.

She recalled: ‘Next thing I know I’m taking a picture with Tom Cruise and Aiden’s taking photos, it was a really magical moment. Tom was a true gentleman.’