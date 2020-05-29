Alison Hammond shares a rare glimpse at teenage son Aidan in hilarious TikTok dance video

Alison Hammond shared shared a rare glimpse at her son Aidan on Tuesday.

The This Morning presenter, 45, took to TikTok to dance enthusiastically to an upbeat track in a hilarious video, much to the apparent chagrin of her teenage boy.

As Alison gave it her all while doing the simple dance routine, Aidan appeared to be uninterested as he begrudgingly copied her with little effort.

Getting into the rhythm of the song, Alison poked Aidan with her elbow to try and get him to adopt the same level of enthusiasm as her but he looked away and shook his head in exasperation.

Despite his apparent desire not to take part, Alison danced with joy and joked: ‘I actually think I’m in a West End show.’

While Aidan seemed completely uninterested in being in the video, Alison clarified that it was an act as she wrote in the caption: ‘Aidan my son pretending not to enjoy this tik Tok he’s loving it more than me.’

Alison’s fellow celebrity pals shared their delight at the video, commenting on how much it had made them laugh.

This Morning’s Dr Ranj joked: ‘OMG! Dead!!!! [laughing emoji][kiss emoji]’

While Rylan Clark-Neal was amazed by how much Aidan had grown, as he said: ‘ERM who is that MAN ACTUAL MAN next to you?! When did he grow up?!??! [sic]’

In April, Alison revealed rather more than some slick dance moves while embracing the current celebrity trend for social media app TikTok.

The This Morning host filmed a clip for the hugely popular video-sharing network from her kitchen when she was interrupted by her teenage son, Aidan.

Dancing to Megan Thee Stallion hit Savage, Alison, 45, appeared to be getting into her stride before the oblivious youngster strolled past in his dressing gown.

With the presenter completely engrossed in her performance, Aidan is seen opening the door and making his way across the room with a bowl of cereal while looking at his mother in complete bewilderment.

The interruption prompted hysterical laughter from his mother, who later shared the video with her 544,000 Instagram followers.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: ‘When you throw shapes in the kitchen and your son walks in not impressed.’

Speaking to The Mirror in January 2018, Alison – who found fame after appearing on Big Brother – admitted she chooses her TV appearances wisely for the sake of her child.

She said: ‘I have a 12-year-old son at school, and he’s at a very impressionable age. For his sake, I don’t think it’s fair for me to go on Big Brother, because I’d probably trip myself up now.

‘I’m older and wiser now, I was 27 when I went in there and don’t take no flack no more. I know he wouldn’t want me to do it.’

She added: ‘There aren’t any reality shows I’m doing. I’m concentrating on This Morning and being a parent.’

Alison also revealed she struggled with the demands of raising a child in her native Birmingham while juggling a successful career in the public eye.

‘Trying to find that balance is hard, sometimes I don’t get it completely right,’ she said. ‘It’s just trying to get that balance.’