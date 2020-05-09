Alison Roman Apologizes To Chrissy Teigen For Her Comments About ‘Cravings’ Empire

Chrissy Teigen has received an apology from Alison Roman.

If you missed it, earlier today, cookbook author Alison shaded Chrissy and her “Cravings” books and line by saying that she “didn’t aspire to be that”.

Chrissy then took to social media, revealing she was hurt by Alison‘s comments.

“I started cravings because I wanted something for myself. I wanted something John [Legend] didn’t buy, I wanted something to do that calmed me, made me happy and made others happy, too. Cravings isn’t a ‘machine’ or ‘farmed content’ – it’s me and 2 other women,” she had written.

Now, Alison is making a formal apology to Chrissy for what she said.

See her full apology below: