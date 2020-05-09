Alison Roman apologizes to Chrissy Teigen for interview diss: ‘It was flippant’

Chrissy Teigen is never one to shy away from calling people out on their comments about her, but this time she’s firing back at a fellow foodie, saying this time, it really cut to the core.

In an interview with The New Consumer, cookbook author Alison Roman referred to Teigen’s cooking-themed website, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, as a “content farm,” which “horrifies” her.

“Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me,” said Roman, 34, in the interview. “She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of (expletive) money.”

Teigen, also 34, responded to the interview by tweeting out a message on Friday saying she was hit hard by Roman’s swipe.

this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

“this is a huge bummer and hit me hard,” Teigen posted. “I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article.”

Teigen’s followers replied to her with messages of support.

“Your trajectory isn’t remotely as quick as she makes it out to be. Don’t stress, Chrissy,” commented one follower.

“Your products are quality, so is your vibe. Be you everyday, that’s why we show up for you!” wrote another.

And although Teigen was buoyed by the kind words of her followers, she still felt the need to defend her work, saying that she started Cravings so that she could have something that was truly her own, apart from the success of her famous husband, John Legend.

I started cravings because I wanted something for myself. I wanted something John didn’t buy, I wanted something to do that calmed me, made me happy and made others happy, too. Cravings isn’t a “machine” or “farmed content” – it’s me and 2 other women. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

Legend also tweeted his support, writing, “I love what you are building. I love that it comes straight from your heart and your brilliant, creative mind. I’m so proud of you”

The model and mom of two went on to say that she was “so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover” and that she “had no idea I was perceived that way, especially by her.”

She also defended Marie Kondo who Roman, a New York Times food columnist, called a sellout for her decision to lend her name to a product line.

I don’t think I’ve ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially. And Marie, too. Marie is awesome. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

Cherry Bombe magazine, which showcases women in the food industry and and has had both Teigen and Roman as cover stars, shared a statement on Instagram. “Women calling other women sell-outs and bitches for their hard-earned accomplishments is not acceptable. White women calling women of color sell-outs and bitches for their hard-earned accomplishments is not acceptable.

“There’s no excuse in 2020 for not knowing better, especially when you’re a gatekeeper or celebrated individual in the food world. Those in a privileged position need to check their privilege and humility on a regular basis,” the post continued.

On Friday, Roman took to Twitter to explain the context of her comments.

I want to clarify, I am not coming for anyone who’s successful, especially not women. I was trying to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, which work very well for some, but I don’t see working for me. — alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 8, 2020

“I want to clarify, I am not coming for anyone who’s successful, especially not women. I was trying to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, which work very well for some, but I don’t see working for me,” she wrote.

Roman posted again late Friday, this time to issue Teigen an apology, saying she had also sent the star an email. She called her comments “flippant” and “careless.”

Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry — alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 9, 2020

“Hi @chrissyteigen!” Roman posted. “I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry,” wrote the “Nothing Fancy” author.

Roman went on to say that it’s not her “thing” to take down other women and that she thinks if they met, she and Teigen would hit it off.

Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don’t think it’s yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we’d probably get along. — alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 9, 2020

In the statement from Cherry Bombe, the magazine also said, “If you’re not using your platform today to lift others, you don’t deserve the platform. We were disappointed yesterday to read Alison Roman’s comments about Chrissy Teigen, Marie Kondo, and content creators. Alison has been a good friend to Cherry Bombe, as has Chrissy, and we have celebrated both of their accomplishments on our covers and beyond. We hope Alison takes the time to understand why her comments were offensive to so many and issue genuine apologies to both women.”

In the meantime, Teigen had her own solution to the situation.

anyhow. now that that’s out there, I guess we should probably unfollow each other @alisoneroman — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

“anyhow. now that that’s out there, I guess we should probably unfollow each other @alisoneroman,” wrote the star.