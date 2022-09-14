All Expenses Paid Zero Gravity Flight Sweepstakes by Dr. Chrispy

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fresh Content Society , a Chicago social media management agency, is partnering with client Dr Chrispy (Dr. Chris Boshuizen) to send one lucky winner on an all expenses paid zero gravity flight, the Zero G Experience , the world’s only FAA-certified provider of weightless flights, to experience true weightlessness without even having to go to space. The sweepstakes is open for entry now through November 30 on Dr. Chrispy’s website .

Dr. Chrispy is an award-winning aeronautical engineer, music producer, and songwriter who has spent the last 15 years blending his love for both music and space exploration. Dr. Chrispy worked at NASA for almost five years where he invented new kinds of spacecraft, later going on to co-found the company Planet Labs, which launched and monitors over 200 spacecraft that create a daily map of the global environment. In 2021, he flew to space for the first time alongside William Shatner on Blue Origin’s NS-18 mission.

“I’m thrilled to send one lucky fan on the zero gravity trip of a lifetime,” said Dr Chrispy. “My journey to space on Blue Origin’s NS-18 mission was confounding and life changing, and I’m excited to share a bit of my experience with a fan. Music and space are my passions, and it’s an honor to be able to share both of these passions with others.”

Fresh Content Society , Dr. Chrispy’s partner in the endeavor, is an award-winning Chicago-area social media management company specializing in organic social media marketing and dedicated to helping global brands increase engagement, impressions, and audience size. Founded in 2014, FCS has activated social media campaigns for both household name brands like Kentucky Fried Chicken and regional hotspots like Manny’s Deli.

“Dr. Chrispy has a dedicated social following of fans interested in his work in music and in space. It made sense to launch this giveaway on social media and connect with fans where they’re at,” said Scott Emalfarb, founder and CEO of FCS. “His followers can continue to follow along with his journey of making music inspired by his love of space.”

The sweepstakes is open through November 30 for free entry. Fans can enter on Dr. Chrispy’s site and earn bonus entries by following along on Twitter and Instagram . For more information on the sweepstakes, please reach out to FCS or visit the FCS website.

