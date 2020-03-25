All of The Dogs Are Getting Adopted | Grit Daily News

In an unforeseen twist of good news amidst the coronavirus panic, all the dogs (and cats!) are getting adopted.

Shelters Running Low

New York City shelters are running low on animals, after a huge increase in adoption applications over the last couple weeks. New York the location in the US that has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city’s residents have all been ordered to shelter-in-place and isolate in order to slow the spread of the disease in the notoriously dense city.

Dogs aren’t just getting adopted in New York. There’s an uptick in dog adoptions in Los Angeles too. Pretty much anywhere where COVID-19 has had a significant impact, dogs are becoming a hot commodity.

The Power of Puppies

Many seem to be turning to pets to keep them company in this isolating time. One of the permitted outdoor activities, besides medical needs and grocery shopping, is exercising pets. Walking a dog can be an essential dose of fresh air and freedom to counteract the cabin fever.

Dogs and cats are also excellent company. For folks who live alone and now must shelter in place without company, having a dog around can mitigate some of that loneliness.

To Adopt or To Foster?

There’s also been a large increase in the number of people fostering dogs. It’s a great option for people who can’t commit to taking care of an animal full time when they go back to work, but need a companion and a walking buddy while staying at home.

Fostering is great because there is some concern in the animal adoption community that this huge wave of adoptions will reverse and turn to a wave of animal surrenders. Sometimes when people adopt a dog, they underestimate the amount of work and the cost of owning an animal. Then the dogs end up back in the shelter.

When life returns to normal, many of these animals may not get the dedication and care they need. Adopting a dog is at least a ten-year commitment. It’s important to remember that if you cannot take care of this new member of your family on a permanent basis, don’t adopt a dog.

The lack of furry friends in shelters is a good problem to have. Dogs and cats getting adopted and finding their forever homes is a bright light in an otherwise difficult time. It’s a win-win. The puppies find their forever homes, and the humans get the perfect companion.