All Of The New Movies Out On Demand This Weekend That You Can Watch At Home

From the latest Scooby-Doo movie to Tom Hardy’s Capone, here’s what’s being released this week.

Welcome back, movie lovers! As you’re well aware, movie theaters are largely closed right now, so studios are releasing their films on demand instead.


In the US, “on demand” usually means that a title will be available to rent via your cable TV provider and most (but not necessarily all) of the following services: Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Vudu, Google, YouTube, Fandango, DirecTV, Charter, Dish, Cox, Altice, Sony, Frontier, Redbox, and Verizon. Each movie’s availability varies by studio, but you can usually find them in the aforementioned services.

So let’s see what’s new that you can watch at home this week!

Capone


Alan Markfield / Vertical Entertainment

Synopsis: Tom Hardy plays Al Capone at age 47. His past and present blend together as he struggles with dementia after spending 10 years in jail.

Starring: Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, Kathrine Narducci, Noel Fisher

Watch the trailer here.

Scoob


Warner Bros.

Synopsis: The gang has a brand-new mystery to solve in this movie with an all-star cast — saving the world from the “dogpocalypse,” aka the ghost dog Cerberus.

Starring: Will Forte, Amanda Seyfried, Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Mark Wahlberg

Watch the trailer here.

The Photograph


Universal Pictures

Synopsis: In this romantic film, multiple intertwining love stories take place in both the past and the present.

Starring: Lakeith Stanfield, Issa Rae, Chelsea Peretti, Courtney B. Vance, Teyonah Parris

Watch the trailer here.

Fantasy Island


Columbia Pictures / Blumhouse Productions

Synopsis: Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) owns a tropical resort where he makes his guests’ dreams come true…until those dreams turn into actual nightmares.

Starring: Lucy Hale, Portia Doubleday, Maggie Q, Jimmy O. Yang, Michael Peña, Ryan Hansen, Austin Stowell, Michael Rooker

Watch the trailer here.

Blood and Money


Screen Media

Synopsis: A retired veteran (Tom Berenger) comes across a dead woman in the forest, along with a duffel bag filled with cash.

Starring: Tom Berenger, Kristen Hager, Mark Siversten, Paul Ben Victor

Watch the trailer here.

The Traitor


Sony Pictures Classics

Synopsis: Set in the early 1980’s, The Traitor revolves around Sicilian mafia bosses waging war over the heroin trade.

Starring: Pierfrancesco Favino, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Fabrizio Ferracane, Fausto Russo Alesi, Luigi Lo Cascio

Watch the trailer here.


Sony Pictures, IFC Films, Lionsgate

