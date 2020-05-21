All outbreak recommendations to be implemented by August

coronavirus, health, Sarah Courtney, COVID-19, Tasmania, North West Regional Hospital, Burnie, coronavirus

All 17 recommendations from an interim report into an outbreak of coronavirus at the North West Regional Hospital will be implemented by August says the state’s health minister. Health Minister Sarah Courtney said 16 of the recommendations were currently underway and one had already been completed. READ MORE: Report finds majority of COVID-19 positive health staff worked while infectious “Within the next fortnight it is expected that 11 of the recommendations will be complete,” Ms Courtney said. “[This includes] the finalisation of the formal outbreak management plan which includes protocols for locking down cross-facility movement, a new protocol for the conduct of ward rounds to promote improved social distancing to better protect patients and staff, and the implementation of a central electronic repository for staff rosters to enable quick access to information and access for contact tracing. “Recent key actions include the commencement of an infectious disease physician who has been welcomed by our staff and who is providing support to the North-West of the state. “We have the continuing roll out of mandatory online training including the COVID infection control training e-learning module and videos about PPE and infection control precaution.” Ms Courtney said contact tracing training, which has already occurred in the North-West and the South, was due to be completed in the North this week. She said by the end of June all but one of the recommendations would be implemented, with all expected to be complete by the end of August. “In terms of the recommendation that will be completed later, this is around the statewide infection prevention control networks and culture,” she said. “Work has started on that however that will take a little longer to implement.” Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

