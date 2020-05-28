All Saints singer Melanie Blatt shares pictures of her lookalike daughter Lilyella Zender, 22

Jimmys Post

‘OMG! She is your double!’ All Saints fans go wild as Melanie Blatt, 45, shares pictures of her beautiful lookalike daughter Lilyella Zender, 22

She made it fashionable to show off a baby bump in form-fitting vest tops and cargo trousers back in 1998. 

And fans have gone wild over how much All Saints singer Melanie Blatt’s daughter Lilyella Zender, 22, looks just like her. 

45-year-old Melanie’s Instagram is littered with pictures of her beautiful daughter who she clearly loves very much. 

Spot the difference: Melanie shares this snap of her daughter and wrote: 'Miss you child' pictured in 2018

On one post, she wrote: Miss you child,’ and another, she wrote: ‘So proud visiting my beautiful child at work.’

Lilyella is Melanie’s only child from her relationship with former Jamiroquai bassist Stuart Zender, 46.

The couple split following an eight-year romance in 2005 after he reportedly spent time working away in Los Angeles. 

Sharing this picture, she wrote: 'So proud visiting my beautiful child at work'

Bond: Clearly very close to her mother, Lilyella shared this cute throwback post of the two of them together

Melanie’s followers couldn’t believe how similar they look and wrote: ‘OMG mini-me! gorgeous girl xx.’

‘Spitting image.’ and ‘Wow look at her daughter!! Absolute image of her mum xx.’

Another fan wrote: ‘She is your double.’ 

Sexy: Lilyella likes to change her look regularly and is a big fan of gothic culture

Mix and match: She regularly changes her hair colour and most recently has been sporting pink and red 'dos

All change: Lilyella goes from poker straight hair to a more natural do in these snaps

Chic: She sports dramatic gothic make-up and gets her sense of style from her mother

Stunning: Lilyella (centre) looks strikingly like her famous mother in this sexy snap of her

Into it: The tattoo loving lady seems to be fascinated with witches, death and gothic culture

Lilyella likes to transform her look a lot and is mostly sporting various different looks on social media. 

She can be seen with red, blonde and pink hair and seems to have a fascination with death, vampires and gothic culture if her social media is anything to go by. 

Showing off her strong bond with her mother, Lilyella also shares throwback pictures of them together from when she was a little girl. 

Hanging out: Lilyella pictured with her mother and Nicole Appleton (centre) back in 2018

Meanwhile, Melanie and bandmate Nicole Appleton have reportedly signed up for another series of Celebrity Gogglebox. 

The Channel 4 show’s bosses were said to be ‘desperate’ to get the All Saints stars, both aged 45, back on the show.

They left fans in hysterics after they appeared on the Channel 4 show last year.

Spending time together: Melanie shared this picture of herself with her daughter at Sexy Fish restaurant

Over now: Lilyella is Melanie's only child from her relationship with former Jamiroquai bassist Stuart Zender, 46. The couple split following an eight-year romance in 2005

