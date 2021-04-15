All the best Bluetooth speakers for keeping the party going

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

The JBL Flip 5 is a great size for taking on the go and has amazing sound quality, making it a good value for your money.

We have lined up the best Bluetooth speakers from top audio brands like Sonos, Bose, JBL, Ultimate Ears, and more.

What’s so great about Bluetooth speakers? Well, these portable devices allow you to experience your favourite songs no matter where you are or what you’re doing. You can enjoy everything you love, all the time.

There are absolutely loads of top quality options on the market right now, so you have plenty of choice when it comes to making a purchase. This isn’t always a good thing, though. The problem with having so many impressive products from top brands is that picking the right device can be tricky.

Maybe you’re an active person who needs a durable speaker for all those outdoor adventures, or perhaps you’re looking for something to kickstart a home audio system. There really is something for everyone, and we’re here to help you find the best speaker to suit your needs.

What type of sound quality do you need?

Will you be using your speakers solely for music? For podcasts (yes, some people do that)? Maybe a bit of both? You should decide that now, because it will surely factor into what kind of speaker you end up getting — whether that’s surround sound, Dolby Atmos, something for the great outdoors or just plain stereo (which is also great, don’t feel pressured to get something super fancy and expensive if you don’t really need it). Not all speakers produce the same kind of sound quality, so it’s important to know exactly the kind of listening experience you’re looking to get out of it before you make the purchase.

How much space do you have?

Speakers can get pretty big, even portable ones, so take stock of how much useable space you want to dedicate to your audio setup both horizontally and vertically. Not everyone has the room for multiple speakers that work in tandem, so don’t overwhelm yourself with something gigantic if it’s constantly going to be getting in your way. There are plenty of speakers that can be easily stored or concealed, and some that are small enough to rest on a tabletop or shelf.

Do you need to consider wattage?

When you’re shopping for a new speaker, you’re going to see the word “wattage” a lot. While that might be meaningless gibberish to you when you see it on a product page, it’s actually a pretty simple concept.

Basically, wattage defines the limit of how high your speaker can go without distorting the sound. Unless you enjoy really blasting your tunes or you regularly host parties, 50 watts is normally going to be more than enough for the average listener. But if you really like to crank it up to 11, the more (watts) the merrier. While smaller portable Bluetooth speakers tend to have the least amount of wattage, there are certainly some exceptions.

How many speakers do you need to buy?

We always say that you should choose quality over quantity. Having two amazing speakers is always going to get you better results than having five average speakers. Plus, having too many speakers around is just going to take up an unnecessary amount of space. If you have the room, we think two speakers maximum is the perfect number.

Two speakers are especially ideal if you listen to a lot of music — music is normally recorded for a stereo setting, so having a left and right channel will do you wonders. And if you have a smaller space, even one really good speaker should do you just fine (as long as it sounds great). Many Bluetooth speakers also have easy pairing options with other speakers of the same make, so setting them up should be a breeze.

Should you get a smart speaker?

Smart speakers are great in their own right, but they aren’t always the best way to listen to your audio — most of them are too small to get the best audio experience possible, and aren’t really prioritised for music in the first place (sorry, Alexa). If you really can’t live without having some sort of smart assistant within your speaker setup, we recommend getting something that is Bluetooth-enabled and connecting it to your smartphone. That way, you get the perks of your phone’s built-in smart assistant without having to downgrade the speaker itself.

Does it need to be waterproof?



It doesn’t, but it really can’t hurt. Even if you’re not planning on taking your speaker to the beach during the summer, it’s not out of the question that it could be a target for spills no matter where you have it in your home. It would be a shame if a rogue glass of water ended up being the demise of your new speaker, so if you have the option to go waterproof, do it (unless you have your heart set on one that doesn’t have the feature).

Which is the best speaker brand?

Most of the best Bluetooth speakers come from the biggest brands, including the likes of Bose, Sonos, Ultimate Ears, and JBL. Sure, there are impressive options from other brands, but these guys specialise in audio equipment, so you know you’re getting something decent.

Sony has successfully integrated its business into nearly every space of consumer technology, and its selection of Bluetooth speakers demonstrate the brand’s commitment to quality. JBL is one of the oldest and most trusted names in the industry, and its selection of Bluetooth speakers offers affordability and versatility. Ultimate Ears might be one of the younger companies in the audio space, but it has already carved out a place for itself as a respected name in this market.

All of these brands are worth your consideration, but none have set the standard like Bose. The brand is generally viewed as the leader in this space, and consistently delivers products with crisp sound regardless of size.

What is the best Bluetooth speaker?

There are a lot of top quality Bluetooth speakers out there that are worth seriously considering, and we have tracked down some of the very best options. We have lined up impressive Bluetooth speakers from all the biggest brands, with something for everyone and every budget.

All you need to do is consider your set of priorities, and match these up against the devices listed below. There should be some speakers that tick a lot of your boxes. It’s these speakers that you should consider purchasing.

These are the best Bluetooth speakers in 2021.



Built-in smart features, supporting Alexa and Google Assistant • Great audio quality • Easy switch from WiFi to Bluetooth • Features Auto TruePlay technology No smart features in Bluetooth model • Not small or light weight enough for convenient travel The Sonos Move has the quality and flexibility to be a great at-home Bluetooth speaker. Sonos Move This easy-to-use, rechargeable speaker streams over Bluetooth as well as WiFi, which is convenient if you want to use it at home.

The

This speaker is also super easy to use: it’s quick to set up, it’s easy to control through the Sonos app, and you can easily switch from WiFi to Bluetooth streaming when needed. It’s also weather-resistant and able to stand up to humidity, rain, snow, dust, sun rays, and salt. This durable, battery-powered speaker is a great Bluetooth speaker for your home, especially if you want one you can move around with you, say from the patio to your office to the dining room.The Sonos Move is also strong enough to take the occasional drop or bump. While it is portable, it’s not the easiest to travel with over long distances, due to its weight and bulky size. The battery lasts up to 10 hours and comes with a charging base. You can also recharge it with a USB-C charger.This speaker is also super easy to use: it’s quick to set up, it’s easy to control through the Sonos app, and you can easily switch from WiFi to Bluetooth streaming when needed. It’s also weather-resistant and able to stand up to humidity, rain, snow, dust, sun rays, and salt.



360 Reality Audio • Seven drivers for a balanced experience • Smart assistant support Port on the bottom is a bit hard to access If you want ambient, room-filling sound without having to buy a multi-piece sound setup, the Sony SRS-RA5000 is the way to go. Sony SRS-RA5000 Room-filling 360 Reality Audio and balanced drivers produce one of the best ambient experiences you can have.

That enhanced experience comes in a relatively compact speaker, and boasts more than just great sound. You’ll get three total up-firing speakers, three side speakers, and a woofer for rich, well-rounded end product, as well as smart and easy-to-use Bluetooth, WiFi, Chromecast, and Spotify functionality.

It’s also compatible with most smart speakers, so voice controls can be used to control the device. The SRS-RA5000 is the latest offering from Sony audio, and puts 360 Reality audio at the forefront of the speaker’s features. Equipped with Sony’s unique spatial sound technologies, the SRS-RA5000 is able to create an ambient, room-filling sound that is more immersive than your run-of-the-mill audio experience.That enhanced experience comes in a relatively compact speaker, and boasts more than just great sound. You’ll get three total up-firing speakers, three side speakers, and a woofer for rich, well-rounded end product, as well as smart and easy-to-use Bluetooth, WiFi, Chromecast, and Spotify functionality.It’s also compatible with most smart speakers, so voice controls can be used to control the device.



Solid audio output • Water resistant design • Easily portable Low bass output • Shorter battery life compared to other speakers The Clip 3 is super portable and reasonably priced, but the bass output isn’t that impressive. JBL Clip 3 This speaker is the definition of compact, and it’s small enough to clip to your belt.

You can get it in a wide range of fun colours, including red, blue, green, so you should always be able to find something you love.

Of course, it’s small so it has limited volume but you can wirelessly connect two or more clip speakers together to amplify your sound if you need it. The JBL Clip 3 may be small, but it’s mighty. It’s completely waterproof, super durable and powerful. It has 10 hours of battery life (plenty to last you for a commute to work or a picnic in the garden) and, of course, it’s ultra portable. Weighing only 220 grams, it can be clipped onto your clothes or backpack with its carabineer clip.You can get it in a wide range of fun colours, including red, blue, green, so you should always be able to find something you love.Of course, it’s small so it has limited volume but you can wirelessly connect two or more clip speakers together to amplify your sound if you need it.



Available in fun colours • Portable • Easy to charge • Good audio • Water resistant for 30 minutes No 3.5 mm input • No USB charging The Flip 5 provides great sound quality in a portable body — it’s great value for the money. JBL Flip 5 The JBL Flip 5 is a great size for taking on the go and has amazing sound quality, making it a good value for your money.

With Bluetooth-only playback, it’s easy to connect and use at home and on-the-go, indoors and outdoors. It has IPX7 waterproof certification, which means that it can fall in water for 30 minutes and survive — handy if you want to ever use it near a pool.

The sound quality is good and well balanced, with more bass than its predecessor, the Flip 4. It offers decent battery life and it’s small enough to be portable — you can slip it into your bag without losing too much space. The JBL Flip 5 may not have the most impressive features, but it’s a rugged, great-sounding portable speaker that has everything you need with nothing you don’t.With Bluetooth-only playback, it’s easy to connect and use at home and on-the-go, indoors and outdoors. It has IPX7 waterproof certification, which means that it can fall in water for 30 minutes and survive — handy if you want to ever use it near a pool.The sound quality is good and well balanced, with more bass than its predecessor, the Flip 4. It offers decent battery life and it’s small enough to be portable — you can slip it into your bag without losing too much space.



Great sound for its size • Waterproof and dust proof • Rugged, durable and drop-proof up to five feet Bass not as deep as larger speakers The UE Wonderboom 2 delivers a small, portable speaker that’s ideal for dealing with anything nature can throw your way. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Ultimate Ears delivers a small, portable speaker that’s ideal for dealing with anything nature can throw your way.

It’s the perfect size for traveling — you can easily stick it in your bag without taking up any real space — and it’s rugged enough to endure the normal bumps and bruises that an active lifestyle brings with it. In fact, you can drop it from heights of up to five feet and have it survive. It’s also waterproof and floats if you drop it in water, and features a healthy 13 hours of battery life.

But the mark of a good speaker isn’t just how portable it is. What matters most is the sound — and again, the UE Wonderboom 2 performs. However, it doesn’t have the deep bass of some larger speakers. The UE Wonderboom 2 is a powerhouse for its size and price.It’s the perfect size for traveling — you can easily stick it in your bag without taking up any real space — and it’s rugged enough to endure the normal bumps and bruises that an active lifestyle brings with it. In fact, you can drop it from heights of up to five feet and have it survive. It’s also waterproof and floats if you drop it in water, and features a healthy 13 hours of battery life.But the mark of a good speaker isn’t just how portable it is. What matters most is the sound — and again, the UE Wonderboom 2 performs. However, it doesn’t have the deep bass of some larger speakers.



Waterproof • Long battery life • Clear sound Charging dock not included • Bass is not great at high volumes This waterproof speaker is loud enough to throw a great outdoor party. Ultimate Ears Boom 3 If you’re looking for a wireless speaker for the pool or beach, this waterproof, floatable speaker is your best bet.

One of the best features, though, is that it’s waterproof enough to survive being dropped and left in a pool for up to 30 minutes. In fact, it floats in water, so it’s easy to retrieve if it does end up taking a swim. The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 features 360-degree sound and reaches high volumes, making it ideal for playing outside in large gardens. It takes a little short of three hours to charge, but then has 15 hours of battery life — perfect for a long day outside.One of the best features, though, is that it’s waterproof enough to survive being dropped and left in a pool for up to 30 minutes. In fact, it floats in water, so it’s easy to retrieve if it does end up taking a swim.



360-degree sound • Siri and Google Assistant compatible • Weatherproof Charging dock not included • Not fully waterproof or dust proof A great choice if you’re looking for a speaker that provides a 360-degree listening experience. Bose Soundlink Revolve If you’re looking for a 360-degree Bluetooth speaker that’s smaller than Sony’s new line, the SoundLink Revolve is a great choice.

The speaker is easy to use and features a built-in mic that can be used to take phone calls or use your phone’s smart assistant. It also features a good battery life of 12 hours, though the charging dock must be purchased separately. This sleekly designed speaker is portable and offers true 360-degree surround sound, making for a great listening experience. The Bose SoundLink Revolve can also be paired with a second speaker for stereo sound or integrated into a Bose audio system.The speaker is easy to use and features a built-in mic that can be used to take phone calls or use your phone’s smart assistant. It also features a good battery life of 12 hours, though the charging dock must be purchased separately.