All the best Prime Day deals for shoppers in the UK — day 2

It’s here. It’s finally here. Prime Day has arrived with literally millions of deals to consider. This year’s shopping event begins on June 21 and will run for a full 48 hours. That should give you plenty of time to find discounts on just about everything on your shopping list.

With so many deals to consider, your only real problem is going to be finding the best deals from the crowd. The good news is that you don’t need to spend all day trawling through page after page, because we’ve done all the hard work and tracked down the best deals on absolutely everything, including TVs, laptops, robot vacuums, headphones, and much more.

We’ll keep posting a selection of the best Prime Day deals right here, but if you’re looking for discounted robot vacuums, headphones, speakers, laptops, tablets, or TVs, check out the following pages:

How can you find the best deals on Prime Day?

Major shopping events like Prime Day and Black Friday can be totally overwhelming, but there are a few simple things you can do to make sure things go smoothly.

The first thing you should do is properly prepare for the event. Before Prime Day officially starts, you should make a plan and put a shopping list together, then wishlist those products, and set deal alerts within the Amazon app. We also recommend familiarising yourself with how Amazon actually works and looks, because this can save you a lot of time and hassle when deals start dropping frequently.

Then you’ll need to check that you are actually subscribed to Amazon Prime. It goes without saying but you can’t pick up the best deals from Prime Day without being a member. Check now, because we wouldn’t want you to be disappointed. Once you are a member, you’ll be able to take advantage of all the extra benefits at this time of year. Not only can you shop millions of deals, but you can also access discounted subscription services and make the most of special promotions like the £10 credit for shopping with small businesses.

How can you shop on Prime Day?

You have plenty of options when it comes to shopping on Prime Day. We’ve highlighted how you can make the most of this massive shopping event:

Amazon Smile: Have you heard about Amazon Smile? It seems like a secret, but it really shouldn’t be. When you shop via , Amazon donates 0.5% of the purchase price of eligible products to a charitable organisation of your choice. Sounds good, right? The interface is the same, so it’s an easy way to give back as you stock up.

Amazon app: If you are likely to be out and about on Prime Day, we recommend downloading Amazon’s mobile apps. Then you can log in and you’ll be ready to shop wherever you are.

Ask Alexa: Alexa is more than willing to help you add things to your cart. To start, say “Alexa, shop small business” to hear about products eligible for the Spend £10, Get £10 promotion. If you don’t have Prime yet, say, “Alexa, sign me up for Prime,” and get a £5 credit.

Amazon Live: Throughout Prime Day, will spotlight deals curated from small businesses across Amazon.

Amazon: Yes, you can still use Amazon.co.uk to shop the best deals on Prime Day. You could forgo the app and everything else if you’re likely to be sat with your desktop or laptop all day, and keep things simple.

The choice is all yours. Pick the shopping method that best suits you and your lifestyle, and get started.

How do you sign up for Amazon Prime?

If you’ve never been an Amazon Prime member, we recommend starting off with a 30-day free trial. This gives you a taste of what’s on offer without any sort of commitment. This is also the best option if you’re just looking to profit from Prime Day. You can sign up for a free trial, bag some of the best bargains from the shopping event, and then get out without spending a penny. If you choose to continue with Amazon Prime after the trial period, you’ll need to pay £79 a year or £7.99 a month.

The good news for anyone who actually wants to commit is that it’s easy to get the job done. If you want the pay monthly plan, you just need to look out for the “TRY PRIME” buttons. If you prefer to pay annually, the best method of subscribing is finding the “SEE MORE PLANS” button, which is directly underneath the “TRY PRIME” button. From here, you can select a plan, create an account and password, and enter your address and payment information.

