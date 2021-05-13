All the best VPNs for the Amazon Fire TV Stick

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

We know you’re here to find out about the best VPNs for the Amazon Fire TV Stick, but first we should explain that the Fire TV Stick is, well, a little stick that you can plug into your HDTV to stream over 10,000 apps, games, and Alexa skills, including Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Netflix, and more. You can also use it to gain access to millions of websites like YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit.

As an added bonus, you can launch apps and control your content with the Alexa Voice Remote that comes included with your purchase. Just ask for the content you want and Alexa responds. It’s as easy as that

Amazon Prime members get access to even more content options. They get unlimited access to Prime Video, which features thousands of movies and TV episodes at no additional cost. Plus, Prime members can add over 50 premium channels such as Discovery and Eurosport Player. With all of that content, how could there possibly be a problem? Well, a lot of the shows and movies are just out of reach due to geo-blocking, meaning that certain programmes are only available from a particular location. This can be down to content licensing agreements and broadcast rights, and there doesn’t immediately seem to be anything you can do about it. Well friends, we have a solution to this annoying issue.

An effective way of getting around content blocking is to use a VPN. These services can hide your real location when you’re online, meaning you enjoy everything that the Amazon Fire Stick TV has to offer without any restrictions.

What is a VPN?

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) provide protection for your online information by creating a private network that hides your real IP address. All of your activity is untraceable and secure, because all of your online traffic passes through an encrypted tunnel. Nobody can view or access anything within the tunnel, meaning everything is protected against online threats like hackers, viruses, and malware.

What are the benefits of using a VPN?

VPNs are effective security tools that provide . The online world can be a dangerous place, so it’s important to stay safe out there. Investing in a VPN is a quick and easy way of protecting your data and identity. VPNs might be designed for cybersecurity, but there is another reason you might consider subscribing to a service. These tools can be also be used to access blocked sites.

VPNs hide your real IP address and connect you to a server in another country, meaning you can watch all your favourite content from that location. There is so much content out there that can be accessed with the help of a VPN, and it all comes down to bypassing geo-restrictions. VPNs are kind of like keys to the online world, granting you access to more of the shows and films you love.

What is the best VPN for the Fire TV Stick?

At this point you’re probably sold on the idea of using a VPN with your Fire TV Stick, but which VPN is the best option for you? We have tried to help you out by highlighting a selection of the best VPNs, including popular services like ExpressVPN and PureVPN.

There should be something for every user and every budget in this list, and all you need to do is pick a favourite. Consider all of these options and weigh them up against your set of preferences. The top choice should become clear.

These are the best VPNs for the Amazon Fire TV Stick in 2021.



Great speed for apps • Massive range of servers Limited simultaneous connections • Not the cheapest With a really strong presence worldwide and great speeds, ExpressVPN is perfect for using the Fire Stick TV anywhere Monthly:

£9.86/month

£9.86/month Six months:

£7.60/month

£7.60/month One year:

£6.33/month ExpressVPN A great spread of servers and it’s fast. What more do you need?

ExpressVPN is well known for its quality apps which include an

That’s all well and good but the apps don’t count for much if the speed drops off considerably when using the VPN. Well ExpressVPN delivers on that front too, with strong performance levels across the board.

Bad news, there’s no free trial with ExpressVPN so you can’t try before you buy, but there is a 30-day money back guarantee so you aren’t stuck if you aren’t happy with the service — but we have a feeling you will be. now operate across 94 countries so you should be able to find a speedy server wherever your content craving kicks in.ExpressVPN is well known for its quality apps which include an Android app that works well with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. The app recommends the location that gives you the best connection speed, taking the fuss out of navigating the VPN.That’s all well and good but the apps don’t count for much if the speed drops off considerably when using the VPN. Well ExpressVPN delivers on that front too, with strong performance levels across the board.Bad news, there’s no free trial with ExpressVPN so you can’t try before you buy, but there is a 30-day money back guarantee so you aren’t stuck if you aren’t happy with the service — but we have a feeling you will be.



Unlimited number of connections with one plan • Attractive interface • Advanced security features Pricey if you can’t make a commitment One of the best VPNs for the Fire TV Stick, and much cheaper than most of the competition. Monthly:

£9.34/month

£9.34/month Six months:

£4.68/month

£4.68/month Two years:

£1.80/month Surfshark VPN Surfshark users get unlimited connections, a number of advanced features, and an attractive interface.

The fact that you can connect an unlimited number of devices under the same plan is also really useful if you have a lot of streaming devices in your home (or a lot of people who are likely to be streaming at the same time).

Surfshark’s interface is really slick and attractive, which shouldn’t really matter but it does. This makes this VPN a strong option for beginners, as it shouldn’t overwhelm newbies. Surfshark offers plenty of advanced features and works well with the Amazon Fire TV Stick.The fact that you can connect an unlimited number of devices under the same plan is also really useful if you have a lot of streaming devices in your home (or a lot of people who are likely to be streaming at the same time).Surfshark’s interface is really slick and attractive, which shouldn’t really matter but it does. This makes this VPN a strong option for beginners, as it shouldn’t overwhelm newbies.



Good value for lengthy subscriptions • Money-back guarantee • Live chat support The performance dips with some servers An easy to use and aesthetic VPN that doesn’t place data caps on usage Monthly:

£10.01/month

£10.01/month Six months:

£7.99/month

£7.99/month One year:

£4.04/month

£4.04/month 18 months:

£2.40/month CyberGhost VPN CyberGhost is really easy to use, meaning you can get online and access your shows with the minimum of fuss.

, like some other networks on this list, doesn’t place any restrictions on your browsing habits, meaning there is no data caps and no throttling with this service. That means you can watch to your heart’s content, with no nagging fear that your stream will be cut. Nobody wants that when they are 10 episodes deep into a true crime documentary, and you absolutely must know who was guilty. If you sign up to CyberGhost you’ll benefit from unlimited traffic and bandwidth for the entirety of your contract. So if you like to binge, CyberGhost is a valid option.

CyberGhost is one of the best VPNs if you are using the Fire Stick TV because it is able to combine usability, a strong privacy policy, and a host of features that makes accessing movies and apps as easy as possible. CyberGhost does what a VPN should, without overcomplicating things, and that’s all you can ask for really. CyberGhost hosts 1300 servers in 90 locations across 58 different countries, making it a serious option if you are looking to keep up to speed with your favourite shows on the move. Whether you travel for business or for pleasure, CyberGhost can keep you and your content connected. CyberGhost , like some other networks on this list, doesn’t place any restrictions on your browsing habits, meaning there is no data caps and no throttling with this service. That means you can watch to your heart’s content, with no nagging fear that your stream will be cut. Nobody wants that when they are 10 episodes deep into a true crime documentary, and you absolutely must know who was guilty. If you sign up to CyberGhost you’ll benefit from unlimited traffic and bandwidth for the entirety of your contract. So if you like to binge, CyberGhost is a valid option.CyberGhost is one of the best VPNs if you are using the Fire Stick TV because it is able to combine usability, a strong privacy policy, and a host of features that makes accessing movies and apps as easy as possible. CyberGhost does what a VPN should, without overcomplicating things, and that’s all you can ask for really.



Security is clearly key • Speed is strong • Good geographical spread of servers There are cheaper options There are cheaper options and probably faster ones too, but NordVPN prioritises online security and that is good to see. Monthly:

£9.68/month

£9.68/month One year:

£5.66/month

£5.66/month Two years:

£4.04/month NordVPN NordVPN is one of the strongest in terms of protection, and should therefore always be a consideration.

What helps NordVPN to stand out from the crowd is its security profile, with a selection of offerings that boost protection. Traffic passes through two separate VPN servers, you get the option of a dedicated IP, and NordVPN operates a “no logs” policy, meaning your data should be secure. As much as it’s great to make use of the Amazon Fire Stick TV all around the globe, it’s a big bonus to know that your online activity is secure while you watch your favourites.

Monthly billing with NordVPN can be on the pricier side of things, but if you commit for longer, you’ll get much better value for money, and a deal that stands up to the competition. NordVPN has over 5100 servers in 62 countries all around the world, so it’s therefore able to supply a connection that isn’t too heavily impacted by reductions in speed. This means you should be able to watch uninterrupted wherever you may be.What helps NordVPN to stand out from the crowd is its security profile, with a selection of offerings that boost protection. Traffic passes through two separate VPN servers, you get the option of a dedicated IP, and NordVPN operates a “no logs” policy, meaning your data should be secure. As much as it’s great to make use of the Amazon Fire Stick TV all around the globe, it’s a big bonus to know that your online activity is secure while you watch your favourites.Monthly billing with NordVPN can be on the pricier side of things, but if you commit for longer, you’ll get much better value for money, and a deal that stands up to the competition.