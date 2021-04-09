All the best VPNs for watching American Netflix from the UK

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love settling down for a marathon streaming session? Gathering together snacks and drinks, getting comfortable, and spending hours in front of a screen can be a truly therapeutic experience, but there is a problem with this hobby.

There is nothing wrong with bingeing on your favourite shows, but there is only a limited amount of content out there to keep you satisfied. Regular streamers can easily get to a point when it feels like there’s nothing left to watch, and what are you supposed to do then? Don’t panic, because there is a simple solution to this painful problem.

If you’ve reached this stage of frustration, you should consider investing in a VPN.

What is a VPN?

VPNs are useful security tools that provide protection for your information by creating a private network that hides your real IP address. All of your activity is untraceable and secure, because all of your online traffic passes through an encrypted tunnel. Nobody can see into the tunnel, and everything inside the tunnel is protected against online threats like hackers, viruses, and malware.

Why should you invest in a VPN?

First and foremost, VPNs are used to provide protection for your sensitive information. This is obviously important, but there’s another reason that VPNs are so popular. These tools can be also be used to watch content that is normally blocked in your location.

By hiding your real IP address and connecting you to a server in another country, you can watch all your favourite content from that location. For example, you could watch all the extra films and shows on American Netflix that are not usually accessible outside of the U.S. There is so much content out there that’ can be accessed with the help of a VPN.

We’re all in need of something that can bypass geo-restrictions to access all of this blocked entertainment, and that something is a VPN. These services are kind of like keys to the online world, granting you access to more of the shows and films you love.

How do you unblock Netflix with a VPN?

If you think the process of accessing American Netflix is going to be tricky with a VPN, think again. It’s actually a really simple process that absolutely everyone can understand.

All you need to do is open up your preferred VPN, select an American server in order to spoof your IP to a U.S. address, and then head to Netflix. This quick and easy action makes Netflix think you’re in the U.S. when you’re actually in the UK, so you can watch all that great content that is normally unavailable. Not too complicated, right?

We should make it very clear that you still need to be subscribed to Netflix for this trick to work. A VPN is not going to grant access to the streaming site for free. A VPN provides access to more libraries from around the world, once you’re subscribed.

What is the best VPN for Netflix?

There are a lot of VPN services out there for you to consider, but we wouldn’t want you wasting your time checking everything out, so we’ve handpicked your best options for unblocking Netflix. Each service has a different set of features that will suit some users better than others, and it’s all about finding something that works for you.

It’s difficult to pick the best VPN for accessing American Netflix, but ExpressVPN does stand out from the competition for a number of reasons. It has a streaming-friendly interface, security focused features, and strong connection speeds. All of this provides users with a straightforward and speedy streaming experience. Speed is probably the most important feature to consider when it comes to picking a VPN for streaming. Using a VPN to connect to another country often affects your download speed, which can be devastating when you are trying to binge on your favourite show. We found that using ExpressVPN consistently results in the lowest buffering time when streaming Netflix in 4K.

ExpressVPN is at the top of this list because it combines essential features with impressive results, but it isn’t the only option available to you. We have lined up five of the best VPNs for unblocking Netflix in 2020, with something for everyone on this list. We’ve highlighted the best deals on the likes of PureVPN, CyberGhost VPN, NordVPN, and ZenMateVPN.

These are the best VPNs for Netflix in 2021.



Simple and attractive interface • Strict no-logging policy • Large and geographically diverse server network • 24/7 live chat support • 30-day money-back guarantee • Up to five simultaneous connections ExpressVPN is a solid all-round VPN for security, speed, and unblocking Netflix. Monthly plan:

£9.65/month

£9.65/month 6-month plan:

£7.44/month

£7.44/month 15-month plan:

£4.97/month ExpressVPN ExpressVPN offers excellent customer service, security, and the ability to unblock every streaming service.

But we know why you’re here: You want to know whether ExpressVPN plays well with Netflix. We’re happy to inform you that the answer is an enthusiastic “yes.” What’s more, ExpressVPN can be set up at the router level so you can stream your favourite shows and movies on all sorts of different devices without having to install separate apps.

But we know why you're here: You want to know whether ExpressVPN plays well with Netflix. We're happy to inform you that the answer is an enthusiastic "yes." What's more, ExpressVPN can be set up at the router level so you can stream your favourite shows and movies on all sorts of different devices without having to install separate apps.

As far as user-friendliness go, ExpressVPN is quite easy to setup: You just boot up the app and choose a location — that's it. (The app will also recommend a location depending on your actual geolocation, ideally providing you with better speed.) ExpressVPN has a formidable number of servers, with more than 3,000 spread out across 94 countries worldwide. It also promises great security, offers unlimited bandwidth, and abides by a zero-logs policy. (The company is actually based in the British Virgin Islands, a country without mandatory data retention laws.)



Strong privacy policy • Up to seven simultaneous connecttions • Large server network • Extremely user-friendly • Long-term plans are cheap and include a 45-day money-back guarantee • Features dedicated streaming servers Live support could use some work Perfect for those who are new to VPNs, CyberGhost VPN is very user-friendly and packed with great features. Monthly plan:

£10.89/month

£10.89/month 1-year plan:

£3.45/month

£3.45/month 2-year plan:

£2.98/month

£2.98/month 3-year plan:

£1.99/month CyberGhost VPN CyberGhost VPN is very user-friendly and packed with great features.

This provider is of particular interest to us as it maintains dedicated streaming servers that are specially optimised for speed, reliability, and location — i.e., they play really nice with Netflix.

This provider is of particular interest to us as it maintains dedicated streaming servers that are specially optimised for speed, reliability, and location — i.e., they play really nice with Netflix.

These servers are also capable of unblocking other services like Disney+, Prime Video, Disney+, and BBC One, in case you've depleted your Netflix queue. CyberGhost VPN has over 6,200 servers worldwide, offers unlimited bandwidth, and features AES 256-bit encryption, DNS and IP leak protection, and an automatic kill switch (among other stellar security tools).



Great server coverage, with specialised unique servers across the globe • The most user friendly VPN for unblocking streaming services • One of the most inexpensive VPNs available on the market Cannot purchase additional simultaneous connections PureVPN is a solid option for Netflix thanks to its security, speed, and unblocking. Monthly plan:

£8.07/month

£8.07/month 1-year plan:

£4.25/month

£4.25/month 2-year plan:

£2.46/month PureVPN PureVPN is a solid all-round Netflix VPN with strong connection speeds.

PureVPN has a very healthy network of more than 2,000 servers in over 140 countries, including more than 650 in the U.S. These servers provide split tunneling, 256-bit encryption, built-in ad blockers, kill switches, and much more.

PureVPN has a very healthy network of more than 2,000 servers in over 140 countries, including more than 650 in the U.S. These servers provide split tunneling, 256-bit encryption, built-in ad blockers, kill switches, and much more.

PureVPN does have one of the best interfaces with a separate tab for Netflix. It's also compatible with Amazon Prime Video, so if you've run out of content on Netflix, you can always look elsewhere for your fix. PureVPN is not the very best service for connecting to Netflix, but it is one of the cheapest, with an excellect reputation for customer service. This popular provider offers around the clock assistance via live chat, support ticket, and email, which is great news for beginners.



30-day money-back guarantee • Strict no-logs policy • Extremely secure • Includes ad blocking • Up to six simultaneous connections • Huge server network Monthly plans are expensive NordVPN is one of the most secure and trusted VPNs on the market, boasting compatibility with every streaming service. Monthly plan:

£8.84/month

£8.84/month 1-year plan:

£3.64/month

£3.64/month 2-year plan:

£2.74/month NordVPN NordVPN is one of the most secure and trusted VPNs on the market, boasting compatibility with every streaming service.

Even more importantly, streaming through NordVPN was fast and easy. (If you do run into trouble, the service has a dedicated help page for dealing with Netflix-related issues.)

One of the most reliable VPN services out there, NordVPN lays claim to over 5,200 servers in nearly 60 countries around the globe. But more importantly, watching Netflix with NordVPN works without a hitch. Using it to access content on U.S. Netflix was as simple as firing up the NordVPN app, clicking on a dot on its server map, and voilà — all of Netflix's 5,000-plus TV shows and movies instantly became available upon login.

Even more importantly, streaming through NordVPN was fast and easy. (If you do run into trouble, the service has a dedicated help page for dealing with Netflix-related issues.)

Other NordVPN highlights include top-notch encryption, protection from dangerous websites and malware, and a guarantee to not log or retain your data.



Protection for an unlimited number of devices • Fast connection speeds • Strict no-logging policy • Global server locations • One of the cheapest services Support site could be better • Not the most advanced security features Straightforward and cheap option that can unlock Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, more top streaming sites. Monthly plan:

£9.49/month

£9.49/month 1-year plan:

£3.89/month

£3.89/month 3-year plan:

£1.44/month ZenMate VPN ZenMate VPN can effectively unlock Netflix on an unlimited number of devices.

There are plenty of reasons to seriously consider investing in ZenMate VPN. Users enjoy a wide range of apps for pretty much every device, unlimited simultaneous connections, cheap subscription plans, and much more. You’ll struggle to find a cheaper service with comparable performance stats.

ZenMate VPN is not packed full of advanced security features, but it is an effective and cheap option for unlocking leading streaming sites like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+.

There are plenty of reasons to seriously consider investing in ZenMate VPN. Users enjoy a wide range of apps for pretty much every device, unlimited simultaneous connections, cheap subscription plans, and much more. You'll struggle to find a cheaper service with comparable performance stats.

ZenMate VPN is worth the investment if you're looking for something that covers the basic essentials and unlocks Netflix, without spending big.

Is it worth getting a VPN for Netflix?

If you’re worried that this whole thing sounds a bit illegal, then maybe we can reassure you. It’s currently legal to watch Netflix while using a VPN, although we should point out that Netflix states in its that it may restrict your account without compensation or notice if you are engaged in “improper” use. We’re not entirely sure what that means, but consider yourself warned.

The risk may be worth the reward, but it’s really up to you to decide. If you do go for it then you’ll get a lot of extra content for a small fee. Tempting, right?

Editors note: These VPN services worked with Netflix at the time we tested them. Netflix functionality is subject to change at a moment’s notice. If Netflix functionality changes for any of the VPNs listed, they’ll be removed.