All the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers for every budget

Hanging out by a pool, lake, or beach just isn’t the same without your favourite playlist setting the soundtrack. Unfortunately, your current speaker is clunky, heavy, and needs to be plugged into the wall. If you can relate to this sad audio scenario, then we hate to break it to you, but you’re in desperate need of a waterproof Bluetooth speaker.

Besides protecting your beats when it starts pouring down on your barbecue, a waterproof Bluetooth speaker gives you the freedom to head to the beach without worrying about your clumsiest friend destroying your expensive new device when they drip all over it. Some portable outdoor speakers even float in the water, which is not only convenient for quick recovery, but also turns it into a cool feature piece to show off to your guests.

The benefits are endless, really, so there’s probably no need to convince you any further. There are hundreds of different Bluetooth speakers out there, and it can be hard to pick one based on your budget and needs. The good news is that we did the work for you and researched the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers for the job. But before we jump into suggestions, we should talk a little bit about the features you’ll want to consider before deciding the speaker that’s best for you.

Why should you choose a Bluetooth speaker?

When you want to take your tunes outside, you don’t want to worry about wires or any other external power source to keep your speaker pumping. Fortunately, you don’t have to when you’re working with the absolute godsend that is Bluetooth technology. All you’ve got to do is wirelessly pair your smartphone with your speaker, then pull up your music-streaming app on your phone and hit play. Depending on the battery life of your speaker, you’re set for easy, uninterrupted listening for hours and hours to come. Just keep in mind that they will need periodic charging, so pencil in some time to bring them indoors for some juice.

Another advantage to Bluetooth speakers is that you can often hook up two or more of them together to provide impressive stereo sound and wider coverage over an indoor or outdoor space, which is perfect for keeping the fun vibes consistent for larger parties.

Are water-resistant Bluetooth speakers waterproof?

There are a few key factors you’ll want to focus on when purchasing a suitable outdoor speaker. First and foremost, you need to know that not all waterproofing is the same, no matter what a low-rate manufacturer might try to trick you into believing. That’s why you want to pay close attention to the device’s IP rating, a measurement of how waterproof — or merely water-resistant — it is. And if an IP rating isn’t clearly stated, run as far away from that speaker as you can because it probably isn’t water-resistant, let alone waterproof. These ratings can be a little confusing if you’re not sure what each one means, so we’ll explain that in a moment. But the main thing that is crucially important to know is that water resistance is not the same as waterproof — not even close.

A water-resistant speaker will typically be rated IPX5 or lower, meaning it can certainly survive a splash or a sprinkle here and there, or even a steady stream of water. But if you’re looking for a speaker to stand up to the elements (and accidents), you need one with a much higher waterproof rating. Most often, you’ll see ratings of IPX6 or IPX7, which means that a device will survive a good soaking or even complete submersion, respectively. However, if you’re looking for a Bluetooth speaker that’s truly outdoorsy and weatherproof, you’ll want to opt for one with an IP67 rating.

Yes, we know. They threw an extra number in there. But that actually lets you know the device is not only waterproof and able to withstand being submerged in a metre of water for up to 30 minutes, but it’s also dustproof, dirtproof, sandproof, and pretty much all other debris-proof, too. So, with this epically protective IP rating, you should then be confident in taking your weatherproof speaker everywhere from sandy beaches to dusty campsites without worrying that wet or windy conditions will mess it up.

What is considered good battery life for a waterproof Bluetooth speaker?

Another crucial aspect to consider when choosing your waterproof Bluetooth speaker is battery life. In most, if not all, cases, you’re probably going to want a versatile speaker that you can take beyond your garden from time to time, so you’re not going to want to carry a charger with you, too. That said, not having to worry about your speaker dying for the entirety of your outing is ideal here. If you’re just headed out for the day, six to 12 hours would probably be just fine. But if you’re going away for a weekend, or you don’t want to have to worry about charging often even when you’re at home, you’ll want to opt for a speaker that can give you upwards of 20-24 hours of uninterrupted audio bliss.

What is the wireless range for a waterproof Bluetooth speaker?

Wireless range is another big thing to consider when deciding on a Bluetooth speaker. If you’re streaming tracks from your smartphone and intend to sit near your speaker the entire time, it doesn’t really matter how long the range is. But if you’re having a party, you probably want a little more flexibility to mix, mingle, and move yourself (and your phone) further away from where your speaker is set up. About 30 feet is the standard wireless range, but many higher-end Bluetooth speakers will afford you up to 100 feet of leeway. Since there will never be a time where you’d want less range, you might as well aim for the best Bluetooth range possible within your budget.

What else is important when picking a Bluetooth speaker?

Obviously, you want your waterproof speakers to sound good — that’s literally why you’re spending your hard-earned cash on them. Typically, the higher the price of the device, the more crisp the audio and more bumping the bass. However, we do like a few budget options that offer some surprisingly impressive sound quality, so don’t automatically think that you can’t get something great if money is tight.

You’ll also want to consider the portability of your waterproof Bluetooth speaker. You might be fine just using it to play music in the outdoor spaces around your home, and in that case, any one of the speakers below should be great for your needs. However, if you’re searching for a waterproof portable speaker to take along on outdoor adventures, you’ll want to consider the device’s size and weight, as well as its ruggedness. Is it too heavy or clunky to lug around in your daypack when you go hiking? Can it stand to get bumped around a bit without getting scratched or dented? You may want to ask yourself questions like these as you browse our suggestions, especially if you know that you’re planning to use your outdoor Bluetooth speaker in a particular way.

What is the best waterproof Bluetooth speaker?

To help you make a decision, we’re sharing the top picks for the best Bluetooth waterproof speakers that we’ve chosen with all of the aforementioned considerations in mind. We’ve tried to line up something for every occasion and every budget, including devices from top brands like Ultimate Ears, JBL, and Bose.

All you need to do is consider all of the options outlined here, and compare them to your personal set of preferences. Then you should be able to highlight the speaker that works for you.

These are the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers on 2021.



Waterproof and dustproof • Long battery life • Floats The UE Wonderboom 2 looks super stylish and is the perfect addition to any pool party. Weight:

425 grams

425 grams Battery life:

13 hours

13 hours Waterproof rating:

IP67

IP67 Wireless range:

100+ feet Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 A great option all around for quality sound and effective portability.

The clarity of sound is high end, and the overall sound quality and volume are remarkable. It even has an “outdoor boost” button that helps it sound louder and clearer in open-air situations. Another party-perfect bonus is that you can pair it with multiple devices simultaneously so two people can play DJ. Even better, it floats on water thanks to its own personal lifesaver — a built-in inflatable ring.

If it does get submerged, however, it’ll be good in up to one metre of water for 30 minutes. It’s also dustproof and quite rugged overall, so it’ll survive some roughhousing, like being drunkenly thrown across the garden, for example. This ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker is pretty small, but it’s mighty where it really counts.The clarity of sound is high end, and the overall sound quality and volume are remarkable. It even has an “outdoor boost” button that helps it sound louder and clearer in open-air situations. Another party-perfect bonus is that you can pair it with multiple devices simultaneously so two people can play DJ. Even better, it floats on water thanks to its own personal lifesaver — a built-in inflatable ring.If it does get submerged, however, it’ll be good in up to one metre of water for 30 minutes. It’s also dustproof and quite rugged overall, so it’ll survive some roughhousing, like being drunkenly thrown across the garden, for example.



Great sound quality • Charges your phone Though not the most portable option, the JBL Charge 4 is a respectable Bluetooth speaker that’s dependable whether you’re indoors or out. Weight:

1.5 kilograms

1.5 kilograms Battery life:

20 hours

20 hours Waterproof rating:

IPX7

IPX7 Wireless range:

30 feet JBL Charge 4 Ideal for flexible living and use, it can easily move from inside the house to the garden.

Completely waterproof, it can withstand being submerged in up to a metre of water for 30 minutes, so it’s totally safe out by the pool. However, it will still look just as good resting on a table in your living room.

You can also hook up multiple JBL Connect-based speakers to augment your audio with more powerful stereo sound. The only downside is that it’s relatively heavy, so it’s not particularly ideal for taking on the go. Equally at home indoors as it is outside, this convenient Bluetooth speaker boasts an outstanding battery life and can project music across the room or garden in a clear and powerful fashion.Completely waterproof, it can withstand being submerged in up to a metre of water for 30 minutes, so it’s totally safe out by the pool. However, it will still look just as good resting on a table in your living room.You can also hook up multiple JBL Connect-based speakers to augment your audio with more powerful stereo sound. The only downside is that it’s relatively heavy, so it’s not particularly ideal for taking on the go.



Compact • Lightweight • Easy to attach to things Short battery life • No 360 sound Not every waterproof Bluetooth speaker has to be for taking outdoors, as this is perfect for listening to music in the shower. Weight:

290 grams

290 grams Battery life:

6 hours

6 hours Waterproof rating:

IPX7

IPX7 Wireless range:

30 feet Bose SoundLink Micro Take your daily routine to the next level with this perfect little shower speaker.

Compact and lightweight, this

The only downside is its short battery life, so this isn’t a speaker to take out walking for the day (although its sound levels are surprisingly high enough to carry when outdoors). That said, this speaker’s greatest strengths lie at home, and Siri and Google Assistant are conveniently supported for voice control, too. Sometimes, you just want to listen to music or podcasts in the comfort of your own bathroom.Compact and lightweight, this little waterproof speaker is perfect for that need while still being rugged enough to withstand getting knocked into a pool of water at your feet. It’s also very travel-friendly and delivers the sound quality that you would expect from Bose. It has an attached strap to easily fasten it to objects like your bike, a towel rack, or shower curtain rod.The only downside is its short battery life, so this isn’t a speaker to take out walking for the day (although its sound levels are surprisingly high enough to carry when outdoors). That said, this speaker’s greatest strengths lie at home, and Siri and Google Assistant are conveniently supported for voice control, too.



All-day battery • Impressive audio • Long wireless range Not dustproof • No 360-degree sound If you’re looking for a budget Bluetooth speaker, but are not willing to sacrifice sound and battery life, this is a fantastic pick. Weight:

371 grams

371 grams Battery life:

24 hours

24 hours Waterproof rating:

IPX7

IPX7 Wireless range:

100 feet Tribit XSound Go A waterproof Bluetooth speaker with the outstanding quality you’d expect from a speaker at least twice its price.

The speaker is fully waterproof and dust resistant, but it is not dustproof, so you might avoid taking it to the beach or the campsites. But otherwise, it’s a great fit for poolside parties and garden barbecues.

It also has an awesome wireless range so you can roam about your party with your phone in your pocket and the streaming jams won’t be interrupted. With a stunning all-day battery life, this Bluetooth speaker gets loud enough to pump a room full of party jams with balanced audio and very little distortion (and even then, it’s only slightly discernible when cranked to full volume).The speaker is fully waterproof and dust resistant, but it is not dustproof, so you might avoid taking it to the beach or the campsites. But otherwise, it’s a great fit for poolside parties and garden barbecues.It also has an awesome wireless range so you can roam about your party with your phone in your pocket and the streaming jams won’t be interrupted.