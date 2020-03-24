All the major blockbuster movies that have been delayed due to the coronavirus

Heading into 2020, there were at least 40 films we couldn’t wait to see. Now, it’s looking like we’ll have to wait a lot longer. The coronavirus has wrecked havoc on Hollywood’s release schedule, as multiple blockbusters-to-be have had their release dates postponed by as much as a year or canceled indefinitely. Yahoo Entertainment is tracking the latest news on when you’ll be able to see major movies like Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow and No Time to Die at a theater — or, in some cases, a streaming service — near you.

Original release date: June 5

Rescheduled date: August 14

Gal Gadot’s second solo adventure as the DC Extended Universe’s Amazonian warrior-turned-Earth protector has been pushed from its early summer berth to the end of the warm weather season. We still can’t wait to get back in the 1980s spirit.

Antebellum

Original release date: April 24

Rescheduled date: TBD

Superstar singer-turned-actress, Janelle Monáe, has her highest-profile role yet as a present-day author who finds herself in a nightmarish alternate reality. Directing team Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz make their narrative feature debut, with Donnie Darko producer, Sean McKittrick, among the producing team.

Antlers

Original release date: April 17

Rescheduled date: TBD

Crazy Heart director, Scott Cooper, takes a walk on the scary side with the story of a small-town teacher (Keri Russell) who discovers that one of her pupils may be keeping a fantastic (and deadly) beast as a pet.

Black Widow

Original release date: May 1

Rescheduled date: TBD

Marvel zombies will have to wait a little longer to see how a piece of the dearly-departed super-spy’s past launches Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe… not to mention discover who is beneath the Taskmaster mask.

Charm City Kings

Original release date: April 10

Rescheduled date: August 14

Rapper Meek Mill stars in this acclaimed Sundance drama, which follows a Baltimore teen (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) who longs to join the local dirt-bike crew, but soon learns about the dark side of that dream.

Original release date: May 22

Rescheduled date: April 2, 2021

The latest installment in The Fast Saga pits brother against brother as Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto squares off against John Cena’s Jakob Toretto. But who cares about that when Han is back at last!!!

Original release date: June 26

Rescheduled date: TBD

Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s modern-day west side story was poised to be the soundtrack of the 2020 summer movie season. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. has now put the film on indefinite pause.

The Lovebirds

Original release date: April 3

Rescheduled date: TBD

Newly buff funnyman, Kumail Nanjiani, partners with the equally hilarious Issa Rae for an action comedy about a couple whose relationship is tested when they become accidental witnesses to a murder. (The movie also re-teams Nanjiani with director Michael Showalter, who previously helmed 2017’s Sundance darling, The Big Sick.) Rather than release the movie theatrically, Paramount has sent these Lovebirds directly to Netflix for a premiere later this year.

Malignant

Original release date: August 14

Rescheduled date: TBD

James Wan’s first horror film since 2016’s The Conjuring 2 will feature Annabelle Wallis and George Young in a top-secret scary story.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Original release date: July 3

Rescheduled date: TBD

The second Minions-centric story (and the fifth entry in the Despicable Me franchise) introduces us to Baby Gru as he rises from zero to hero… uh, make that villain.

Original release date: March 27

Rescheduled date: TBD

Disney’s 1998 animated favorite gets a live action makeover that omits some key players, but goes big on medieval action spectacle.

My Spy

Original release date: March 7

Rescheduled date: April 17

Dave Bautista gets his own version of Kindergarten Cop and The Pacifier as the burly, surly pal to a wisecracking kid.

The New Mutants

Original release date: April 3

Rescheduled date: TBD

This horror-themed X-Men spinoff is no stranger to delays: Originally shot in 2017 with a cast that includes Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton, The New Mutants has been repeatedly pushed back making it an open question as to how old we’ll all be when we finally see it.