All the major blockbuster movies that have been delayed due to the coronavirus
Heading into 2020, there were at least 40 films we couldn’t wait to see. Now, it’s looking like we’ll have to wait a lot longer. The coronavirus has wrecked havoc on Hollywood’s release schedule, as multiple blockbusters-to-be have had their release dates postponed by as much as a year or canceled indefinitely. Yahoo Entertainment is tracking the latest news on when you’ll be able to see major movies like Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow and No Time to Die at a theater — or, in some cases, a streaming service — near you.
Wonder Woman 1984
Original release date: June 5
Rescheduled date: August 14
Gal Gadot’s second solo adventure as the DC Extended Universe’s Amazonian warrior-turned-Earth protector has been pushed from its early summer berth to the end of the warm weather season. We still can’t wait to get back in the 1980s spirit.
Antebellum
Original release date: April 24
Rescheduled date: TBD
Superstar singer-turned-actress, Janelle Monáe, has her highest-profile role yet as a present-day author who finds herself in a nightmarish alternate reality. Directing team Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz make their narrative feature debut, with Donnie Darko producer, Sean McKittrick, among the producing team.
Antlers
Original release date: April 17
Rescheduled date: TBD
Crazy Heart director, Scott Cooper, takes a walk on the scary side with the story of a small-town teacher (Keri Russell) who discovers that one of her pupils may be keeping a fantastic (and deadly) beast as a pet.
Black Widow
Original release date: May 1
Rescheduled date: TBD
Marvel zombies will have to wait a little longer to see how a piece of the dearly-departed super-spy’s past launches Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe… not to mention discover who is beneath the Taskmaster mask.
Charm City Kings
Original release date: April 10
Rescheduled date: August 14
Rapper Meek Mill stars in this acclaimed Sundance drama, which follows a Baltimore teen (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) who longs to join the local dirt-bike crew, but soon learns about the dark side of that dream.
F9
Original release date: May 22
Rescheduled date: April 2, 2021
The latest installment in The Fast Saga pits brother against brother as Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto squares off against John Cena’s Jakob Toretto. But who cares about that when Han is back at last!!!
In the Heights
Original release date: June 26
Rescheduled date: TBD
Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s modern-day west side story was poised to be the soundtrack of the 2020 summer movie season. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. has now put the film on indefinite pause.
The Lovebirds
Original release date: April 3
Rescheduled date: TBD
Newly buff funnyman, Kumail Nanjiani, partners with the equally hilarious Issa Rae for an action comedy about a couple whose relationship is tested when they become accidental witnesses to a murder. (The movie also re-teams Nanjiani with director Michael Showalter, who previously helmed 2017’s Sundance darling, The Big Sick.) Rather than release the movie theatrically, Paramount has sent these Lovebirds directly to Netflix for a premiere later this year.
Malignant
Original release date: August 14
Rescheduled date: TBD
James Wan’s first horror film since 2016’s The Conjuring 2 will feature Annabelle Wallis and George Young in a top-secret scary story.
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Original release date: July 3
Rescheduled date: TBD
The second Minions-centric story (and the fifth entry in the Despicable Me franchise) introduces us to Baby Gru as he rises from zero to hero… uh, make that villain.
Mulan
Original release date: March 27
Rescheduled date: TBD
Disney’s 1998 animated favorite gets a live action makeover that omits some key players, but goes big on medieval action spectacle.
My Spy
Original release date: March 7
Rescheduled date: April 17
Dave Bautista gets his own version of Kindergarten Cop and The Pacifier as the burly, surly pal to a wisecracking kid.
The New Mutants
Original release date: April 3
Rescheduled date: TBD
This horror-themed X-Men spinoff is no stranger to delays: Originally shot in 2017 with a cast that includes Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton, The New Mutants has been repeatedly pushed back making it an open question as to how old we’ll all be when we finally see it.
No Time to Die
Original release date: April 10
Rescheduled date: November 25
Daniel Craig’s retirement from the James Bond franchise is now set for Thanksgiving, and villains old (Christoph Waltz) and new (Rami Malek) are sure to give him a heck of a send-off.
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Original release date: May 8
Rescheduled date: TBD
Armando Iannucci’s all-star re-telling of Charles Dickens’s classic novel delighted Toronto International Film Festival crowds last year. Dev Patel plays the title character alongside a supporting cast that includes Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie and ex-Doctor Who, Peter Capaldi.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Original release date: April 3
Rescheduled date: August 7
James Corden returns as Beatrix Potter’s mischievous vegetable snatcher in the sequel to the 2018 hit. Domhnall Gleeson is also back as Peter’s human punching bag, Thomas McGregor.
A Quiet Place Part II
Original release date: March 20
Rescheduled date: TBD
John Krasinski’s horror sequel picks up mere minutes after the original left off, sending the surviving members of the Abbott family off into the big bad world beyond their homestead. Needless to say, they quickly discover there are dangers besides invading aliens who feast on noise… and human flesh.
Run
Original release date: May 8
Rescheduled date: TBD
Aneesh Chaganty follows up his acclaimed debut, Searching, with another small-scale thriller that stars Sarah Paulson as an overprotective mother whose wheelchair-bound daughter (Kiera Allen) is about to teach her a seriously scary lesson.
Scoob!
Original release date: May 15
Rescheduled date: TBD
The Scooby-Doo franchise celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, and the Scooby Gang planned to celebrate with an all-new animated feature film. Instead, the Scooby snacks have been shelved until further notice.
The Secret: Dare to Dream
Original release date: April 17
Rescheduled date: TBD
Rhonda Byrne’s 2006 self-help tome provides the basis for this story of a single mother (Katie Holmes) trying to balance her work life and home life. Enter Josh Lucas, a mysterious man with a secret… who also knows the secret to achieving your goals.
Spiral
Original release date: May 15
Rescheduled date: TBD
Chris Rock re-starts the stalled Saw franchise with the help of Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella. The trio play cops whose latest murder investigation points back to a certain puzzle-obsessed killer.
Trolls World Tour
Original release date: April 10
Rescheduled date: April 10
Instead of delaying the release date for Trolls World Tour, Universal made the potentially industry-altering decision to release the animated sequel on digital services for a 48-hour rental period the same day it was originally scheduled to arrive in theaters. Expect other studios to consider following suit.
The Woman in the Window
Original release date: May 15
Rescheduled date: TBD
Amy Adams headlines Joe Wright’s adaptation of the bestselling A.J. Finn novel, which promises to be like Gone Girl meets Rear Window.
For the latest news on the evolving coronavirus outbreak, follow along here. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.
