All the Recipes You Need for Your Cinco De Mayo Feast

May 5th is all about celebrating Mexican culture — and we get especially into it here in Texas (it’s a majorly rich part of our state’s culture!) For those who aren’t familiar with the history, Cinco de Mayo began in honor of the Mexican Army’s unlikely victory at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Nowadays, it feels like the official kick off to warm summer days ahead, and also happens to be a welcome excuse to whip up some delicious Mexican-inspired dishes and a pitcher of margs.

This year, we aren’t letting the quarantine keep us from celebrating Cinco de Mayo with our friends and family (thanks, Zoom!) Instead, we’re using it as a welcome reason to celebrate and an exciting change up from our day-to-day meals and routines.

The centerpiece of the festivities is always a delicious meal, so we’ve rounded up our best Cinco de Mayo recipes complete with apps, mains, and of course, margs! Scroll on for the list, and tell us how you’ll be celebrating at home in the comments.

Mains and Appetizers:

In case you thought that Cinco de Mayo didn’t start until happy hour (aka margarita o’clock), this insanely good baked eggs dish should convince you to kickoff the celebrations first thing in the AM this year. I’ve long been a fan of any type of baked egg and veggie concoction (hello, shakshuka) and it seems that just about every culture has a version of their own. This one is not to be missed.

Around Austin, when we say “Mexican food,” we typically mean “Tex Mex.” And for most, the thought of Tex Mex usually brings to mind melted cheese, soppy grease, and sugar-filled margaritas. Don’t get us wrong, there’s a time and a place for alllll that, (aka later tonight), but for lunch, why not keep it light and healthy so you’re ready to bring on the good stuff later on, guilt-free.

Okay, let’s start by saying: I never really feel guilty about eating guacamole. Healthy fat-filled avocados, fresh cilantro and tomatoes, refreshing lime juice – what’s not to love? But since my guac is often accompanied by not-so-good-for-you tortilla chips and margaritas, I like to pack in some extra health benefits where I can.

Recently, I started adding a stealth ingredient to give my guac some extra plant-based protein so I don’t feel as bad if I accidentally, you know, eat chips and guac for dinner. Fold some green peas into the mix!

Aside from the health benefits, they add a delicious heftiness to the texture and a satisfying sweetness. ‘Cause yes, green peas are naturally really sweet!

People tend to have strong feelings about their guacamole: there are the purists who demand little more than avocado, lime, onion, and cilantro… and then there are the creative versions with roasted corn, black beans — I’ve even tried a couple guacs topped with crab meat. Let’s be honest, I’d happily eat any of them, but I am pretty proud of this signature recipe. If you’re looking for a classic, crowd-favorite guac, this is it.

A refreshing twist on your classic guac — this mango chipotle guacamole recipe is sweet, spicy, and oh so delicious. Avocados, cherry tomatoes, mango, and cilantro all combine together for the perfect bite (with a slight kick!)

Now, I love chips & queso as much as any other self-respecting Austinite, but this year I’m in the mood to whip up some appetizers that are a little more unexpected, so: these healthy little taco salad bites were born. It’s all the flavors you love in a traditional taco salad, packed into one bite-sized sturdy little chip.

There’s no better way to beat the heat than with a bright, zesty serving of fish tacos. I start with a marinade using tequila and lime zest, grill the fish to flaky perfection, and then top the tacos with crunch cabbage and some tangy pickled red onions. Yum!

These roasted veggie tacos are crunchy and fresh, and will keep you feeling full (without feeling like you need to get horizontal immediately). They are made of fresh, hearty veggies and topped off with a delicious chipotle mayo and a squeeze of fresh lime juice.

A few fresh veggies, 3-ingredient avocado crema, plus an affordable fish like tilapia and you’ve got one of my favorite summertime dinners on the planet.

My current favorite answer to the “what to cook for dinner tonight” conundrum? These 5-ingredient sheet pan fajitas! I call them that because they are literally made completely on one sheet pan, and when you line that pan with foil or parchment paper, the dreaded after-dinner clean-up becomes nonexistent. The key to making a recipe with only a few ingredients taste more complex is all in how you season it. This meal calls for boneless skinless chicken breasts, bell peppers, onions, and taco seasoning, but don’t be fooled — they are anything but bland!

I’ve been experimenting with a healthier taquito recipe, and this version with tequila-glazed chicken and black beans is the result — they’re baked instead of fried for a crispy taquito without any of the greasy factor.

Cocktails:

A delicious (and super Instagrammy!) twist on your classic margarita — these prickly pear margs are sweet, salty, and pack a punch.

This Garden margarita is a take on your traditional green celery juice, but with a mezcal twist. Taken from Vibrant, Houston’s newest health restaurant, we cannot get enough of this refreshing cocktail.

One thing I love about this recipe is that it relies solely on the sweetness of frozen watermelon. Often times I order a margarita at a restaurant and it’s sweet. I love that I can have complete control over the sweetness, without actually having to add any sweetener at all. This does mean it’s important to get your hands on a watermelon that’s at its peak ripeness. But no worries, if you find yourself with a less-than-stellar melon you can always add a splash of simple syrup or a squeeze of honey to liven things up. The mint is totally optional and a little goes a long way, but I love the garden-fresh flavor it adds. And the tequila? Well, that’s self explanatory.

A simple, no-frills margarita made with agave nectar. That’s right, no sweet-and-sour or triple sec in this blend, my friends – and it really makes all the difference. If I’m feeling fancy, I’ll drop in a few blackberries and muddle them in the bottom of the glass for dramatic color and deeper flavor, and you can always double this recipe, add ice and blend it all together for a frozen treat. But when you’re craving the classic, all you really need is fresh limes, agave syrup and good silver tequila.

I love grapefruit, and I love a margarita with a spicy kick, so this recipe is pretty much my ideal cocktail. And it’s amazing how just throwing the sliced jalapeños into the mixture and letting them sit overnight infuses the drink with the perfect amount of kick — and on party day, all that’s left to do is pull the pitcher or punch bowl out of the fridge and drink up!