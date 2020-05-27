All the Signs Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Were Headed for a Split

Some good things must come to an end.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have decided to go their separate ways after nearly three years of being together. Fans will know the two have broken up before since sparking romance rumors in 2017.

A source tells E! News why they’ve decided to call it quits this time around.

“They are technically ‘split’ but Sofia has been in touch with Scott and has checked in on him in the last couple of days,” the insider shares. “There wasn’t a fight or anything bad that happened between them, she is just letting him take care of his health right now and she wants to do her own thing.”

According to the insider, the 21-year-old star feels that the father-of-three “has a lot on his plate right now.”

“[She] thinks it’s best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself,” the source notes. “She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split.”

At this time, Richie “has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott’s house.”

Despite the news, there’s still hope the two won’t be separated for long. If anything, the source feels “it’s very likely they will reconcile.”

But like some relationships that run its course, there are a few sings that have alluded to Sofia and Scott’s recent split.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Have Broken Up Before:

As mentioned before, this isn’t the first time they’ve called it quits. Back in June 2018, Sofia broke up with the 37-year-old reality TV star after he allegedly cheated on her at Kanye West‘s secret album party.

“She is upset and sad but feels like she had no choice and she couldn’t stand for being cheated on and being in such a toxic relationship,” a source said at the time. “She is relying on her family for support and they are trying to keep her busy. She is spending her time with them and with her close friends.”

Fans of the duo know they would reconcile a few days later. It’s unclear if this time around is different.

Sofia Richie Didn’t Wish Scott Disick a Happy Birthday:

On a more obvious note, fans of the couple noticed the 21-year-old star didn’t wish Scott a happy birthday on Tuesday. While she could’ve done it privately, many of the Kardashian-Jenner family showed him love on social media, including: Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

More interesting? The 37-year-old star spent his birthday weekend with Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids: Mason Disick (10), Penelope Disick (7) and Reign Disick (5).

“Scott went with Kourtney and the kids to Amangiri to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend,” a source previously shared. “He is doing a lot better and is focused on healing. He’s talked with a few therapists who are helping him talk through his struggles and navigate his next moves.”

“Kourtney knows how to handle Scott and he is always in a better headspace when he gets to spend time with his kids,” the insider continued. “She has really been there for him since his rehab exit, and has had a lot of sympathy towards him.”

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Were “Bickering” a Lot:

Back in February, a source close to the 21-year-old star revealed that the two “bicker at times” and “make empty threats that it’s over” between them. However, at the time, the insider reassured they weren’t ready to call it quits just yet. “They are comfortable together, so it’s easy to say things that you don’t mean,” the insider said.

At One Point, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Were Together Too Much:

That same source pointed out that the duo weren’t giving each other space. The source said, they “spend a lot of time together” and “push each other’s buttons.” In those instances, the insider explained, “Sofia will take her stuff and leave for a day or two.”