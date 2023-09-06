ALL WEATHER ARCHITECTURAL ALUMINUM NAMED AS ONE OF THE "BEST PLACES TO WORK" IN 2023

All Weather Selected to the North Bay Business Journals Prestigious

Annual List for the Fourth Consecutive Year

VACAVILLE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — For over 50 years, All Weather Architectural Aluminum (All Weather) has supported the commercial and high-end residential construction market on the West Coast with high quality, energy efficient, custom aluminum windows and doors.

The North Bay Business Journal named All Weather as one of this year’s recipients of the “Best Places to Work” award. The award marks the fourth consecutive year that All Weather has received this distinguished recognition. The award highlights best workplace practices and recognizes outstanding organizations for their support and commitment to their greatest asset — their employees.

All Weather is honored and humbled to have its efforts recognized by their employees and to be acknowledged as one of the leading businesses to work for in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin, and Mendocino counties. All Weather commits a portion of its profits to philanthropy. The CARES Committee sponsors a quarterly community charity event such as a food packing event for Rise Against Hunger, backpack drives for students returning to school and hosting a Vitalant Blood Drive.

“We spend a lot of time promoting a work culture that encourages excellent individual contributions, and effective team collaboration to meet our business goals,” according to Sarah Harper, President of All Weather. “When we all stay in sync on how we do the work, we find we can accomplish a lot more and employees feel that sense of family in the workplace because we are operating with the same values.”

The winners selected by the North Bay Business Journal were based on criteria that included, but not limited to, anonymous survey ratings by employees as well as their written comments. Employee scores were measured in core areas including personal engagement, communication and resources, teamwork, retention, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers and senior leaders, manager effectiveness, job satisfaction, etc. The winners were selected based on the highest scores in each category.

All Weather will be recognized at the North Bay Business Journal’s awards celebration along with the other distinguished companies selected as one of the “Best Places to Work” this year on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park, CA. Presenting sponsors for the event are BBSI and Exchange Bank. The gold partners are Trope Group and Ghilotti Construction. The silver partner is the YMCA.

About All Weather Architectural Aluminum

Now under 3rd generation family ownership, All Weather Architectural Aluminum has hand crafted exceptional custom window & door systems for over 50 years. Utilizing the highest quality materials and applying the superior workmanship of true artisans, All Weather’s high quality, energy-efficient windows and doors have breathed life into thousand residential and commercial projects up and down the entire West Coast and beyond. All Weather’s ability to provide creative solutions and custom products remains one of the company’s cornerstones and continues to set All Weather apart from the competition.

SOURCE All Weather Architectural Aluminum, Inc.

