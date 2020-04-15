Alleged knife-wielding robber in custody

news, local-news,

A 20-year-old Berriedale man is in custody after an alleged armed robbery at Hobart Pharmacy. According to police, officers arrived at the Guardian Pharmacy at Montrose about 9.05am as the alleged robber left the scene armed with a knife. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Footage has been released on social media showing the arrest. In the footage, several police officers direct the alleged robber to get on the ground and drop the knife. The footage also shows what appears to be an undercover police vehicle being used to disrupt the suspect. IN OTHER NEWS: The vehicle knocks the alleged robber to his knees, where he drops the knife and is then pinned by officers. Tasmania Police has said two officers received injuries and were receiving medical treatment. According to police, Professional Standards has been advised and will review circumstances around the incident as is normal practice.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B72qydidMFMQauYsR6jUqC/65060b61-76b6-4d2f-bb27-8b456e7cbddf.PNG/r1_20_334_208_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg