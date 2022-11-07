Alleged N170m fraud: Benjamin Joseph Skips Court Appearance

Benjamin Joseph, owner of Citadel Oracle Concepts Limited, an Ibadan-based ICT retail firm, has failed to appear in court to defend a case of malicious falsehood and false petitioning filed against him by the Federal Government by presenting a controversial medical report, claiming he is unwell.

The Enugu-born businessman is standing trial for falsely petitioning the Federal Government, alleging that Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh and others colluded in defrauding it and his company in executing a N170m contract from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

At the resumption of the trial on Thursday, November 3, 2022 before Honourable Justice Peter Kekemeke of the High Court of the FCT, Abuja, Benjamin Joseph, who has repeatedly refused to close his defence in the criminal case filed against him by the Inspector General of Police, was conspicuously missing in court.

His defence counsel, Bob James, presented an application for adjournment on the grounds that his client is ill and could, therefore, not attend the court sitting. Furthermore, he attached a medical report from a hospital in Ibadan.

However, prosecution lawyer, Simon Lough (SAN) raised an objection to the said application for adjournment.

The Learned Silk urged the court to strike out the document on the grounds that it was not from a public hospital. Responding, the defence counsel argued that S.255 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (2015) did not make provision for a specific hospital and that his application should be granted.

Ruling on the application, the court frowned at the development. .

LETTER FROM DPP

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has also ordered the withdrawal of the charges purportedly filed by Femi Falana (SAN) against Ekeh, his wife and others.

LETTER FROM DPP

The directive was issued via the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and communicated in a letter dated October 28, 2022, from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of the Federation, to the law firm of Falana and Falana.

The letter was signed by M. B. Abubakar, Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation on behalf of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

Consequently, by this letter, the Charge No: FCT/HC/CR/469/2022, purportedly filed by Falana & Falana against Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh, Chioma Ekeh, Chris Eze Ozims, Shade Oyebode, Charles Adigwe, and others, is no longer tenable and now baseless. A copy of this letter, which was issued by the FG after a review of the facts of the matter, has been communicated to the chambers of Mathew Burkaa SAN, legal counsel for Mr. Ekeh and others, under cover of a letter dated Monday 31st October 2022 from the Office of the DPP of the Federation on behalf of the Attorney General of the Federation, reconfirming the withdrawal of the authorization earlier given to Falana & Falana and directing them to discontinue the said Charge no. FCT/HC/CR/469/2022.

This, therefore, lays to rest the allegations bandied about by Mr. Benjamin Joseph of Citadel Oracle Concept Limited, that Mr. Ekeh and the other persons mentioned in the various publications are to be arraigned in court on 8th November 2022. Rather, it is on this date that the firm of Falana & Falana is supposed to appear in court and formally withdraw the said Charge no. FCT/HC/CR/469/2022, following the clear directives of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation.

Related