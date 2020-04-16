Allen Daviau, cinematographer for ‘ET,’ dies at 77

Daviau, a frequent collaborator of director Steven Spielberg, was a resident at the Motion Picture and Television Fund in Woodland Hills, California and died there Wednesday, a statement from MPTF president & CEO Bob Beitcher said.

Daviau, according to Beitcher, will be remembered as “a master of light and a connoisseur of the science and magic of film, a memorable physical presence, a lover of great food and wine, and a long-time Los Angeleno who didn’t drive.”

Daviau work included films “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Empire of the Sun” and “The Color Purple,” all of which earned him Oscar nominations.

“In 1968, Allen and I started our careers side by side with the short film AMBLIN’,” said Spielberg in a statement posted to Twitter. “Allen was a wonderful artist, but his warmth and humanity were as powerful as his lens. He was a singular talent and a beautiful human being.”