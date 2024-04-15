AllHere Founder and CEO Joanna Smith-Griffin Named to Inc.'s 2024 Female Founders 250 List

Inc.’s Female Founders list highlights entrepreneurs who run world-changing companies

BOSTON, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Inc. has selected Joanna Smith-Griffin, the founder and CEO of AllHere, a global leader in artificial intelligence for K-12 education, for the 2024 Inc. Female Founders 250 list. The list celebrates dynamic, inspiring, and trailblazing women entrepreneurs who have had the biggest impact in the past year. This year’s recipients are a “bold group of 250 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place,” Inc. stated.

“I am proud of the work we do at AllHere and it is an honor to be recognized by Inc. for our achievements in education technology,” said Smith-Griffin. “Thank you for recognizing me as an innovator. I am grateful for this recognition of women entrepreneurs on a mission to bring about impactful change. May this inspire little girls out there with big dreams to never give up in pursuit of their passions.”

Smith-Griffin is a former teacher, school family engagement director, and a Forbes 30 under 30 recipient who founded AllHere in 2016 to help schools tackle the issue of chronic absenteeism. The Harvard Innovation Labs venture has since become the leading developer of AI-powered applications for school districts.

AllHere’s first product is AI-Based Chat designed to improve school attendance and foster students’ academic success and personal growth by engaging families through proactive text message interventions in their preferred language. More recently, through a public-private partnership with the Los Angeles Unified School District, AllHere released a first-of-its-kind learning acceleration platform named Ed™ which is designed to provide students and families with an ecosystem of valuable resources and support for fast-tracking student achievement beyond the school day.

AllHere’s solutions are built by educators and independently proven to positively impact stakeholder communication, family engagement, and student success. The company has earned multiple accolades and education awards, including being recognized by the SIIA for responsible use of AI in education.

After launching in 2018, the Female Founders list is one of Inc.’s most esteemed franchises. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. Smith-Griffin joins the ranks of previous honorees which include Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.

“The past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever — between a funding freeze and ad-spending pull back,” said Diana Ransom, Inc. Executive Editor. “The female founders on this year’s list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment.”

To see the complete 2024 Inc. Female Founders 250 list, go to https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2024.

The list is also featured in Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue (April 2024), available online at https://www.inc.com/magazine and available on newsstands starting April 16.

About AllHere

AllHere is an award-winning developer of artificial intelligence solutions, including Ed™, a next-generation learning acceleration platform. Founded in 2016 by a Harvard graduate and former teacher, AllHere is dedicated to creating opportunity-rich lives for every child in America by providing customized assistance to help students and their families navigate education. Supported by the Harvard Innovation Lab, AllHere’s solutions are trusted by over 9,100 schools across 36 states, supporting millions of students and families on their path to academic success. For more information, visit AllHere.com.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

