Allied Global Marketing Promotes Danyelle McGill to SVP of Influencers and Social

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Global Marketing (Allied), a full-service performance marketing agency working with the world’s leading entertainment, culture and lifestyle brands, today announced the promotion of Danyelle McGill to Senior Vice President of Influencers and Social. McGill will continue to report to Kelly Estrella, Chief of Marketing Operations.

In her new role, McGill will lead influencer campaigns across the streaming, theatrical, culture and hospitality sectors spanning North America, EMEA, APAC and LatAm, including clients such as Disney, Hulu, Merlin Entertainments, One World Observatory and FELD Entertainment. McGill will continue to oversee Influencer and Social offerings across the agency’s Global, National, Local and Multicultural audience teams while working closely with those groups to align on process, measurement, data and approach.

“After years of hard work and dedication, we are thrilled to promote Danyelle to SVP of Influencers and Social,” commented Estrella. “She has revolutionized our approach to campaigns, bringing together data, creativity and innovative thinking. We are proud to have her lead our team and look forward to the continued success she will bring to our clients.”

During her decade-long tenure at Allied, McGill has played an integral role in starting the Influencer and Social service lines and has grown them into an important, central part of the agency. Before joining Allied, McGill was the Director of Strategic Marketing at 87AM running and managing social campaigns. McGill started her career in hospitality marketing.

ABOUT ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING

In business for over 30 years, Allied has built upon its roots in advertising and publicity for movie studios to become a global leader in entertainment, culture, and lifestyle marketing. Allied’s global team of specialists, over 400 strong across 24 offices in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, create campaigns that drive conversion for some of the world’s biggest brands and their diverse customers across film, TV, streaming, sports, gaming, live entertainment, cultural institutions, hospitality, and consumer brands. The Allied advantage consists of a truly global approach to our client services. With boots on the ground in countries across the world, clients are given a holistic approach with localized solutions and activations.

