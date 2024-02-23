Allied Telecom Group Wins Bid to Provide Internet Services to Alexandria City Public Schools

The school district will more than double its broadband connectivity with the option to increase it by more than 1,000% over the next four years

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Alexandria students and teachers will soon be able to communicate and learn faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Arlington-based Allied Telecom Group was selected by Alexandria City Public Schools to provide internet services to the district’s 18 area schools and administrative offices serving more than 15,000 students in grades pre-K through high school.

The new relationship will double the school district’s broadband capacity and provides the option to increase it by more than 1,000% over the next four years. The contract also includes Denial of Service protection to safeguard against cyberattacks.

With advances in technology driving more schools toward cloud-based computing instead of premise-based solutions, significantly more bandwidth is required to support the delivery of educational and administrative services. Having learned vital lessons from pivoting from in-person classes to online education during the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are investing in more bandwidth to ensure that quality education can continue uninterrupted when in-classroom learning is not possible.

“We are honored to be chosen by Alexandria City Public Schools as their trusted technology partner,” said Ricardo Brooks, Chief Operating Officer of Allied Technology Group. “For over 30 years, Allied has provided cutting-edge technology and services to keep our local economy strong, our businesses humming, and our students learning. As a Northern Virginia-based business, and as a partner in the federal E-rate program, we take great pride in contributing to the success of our teachers and students.”

Among its roster of education clients, Allied also provides data, internet, and cloud-based services to Catholic University, Gallaudet University, and Anne Arundel Public Schools, among others.

About Allied Telecom Group

As one of the Mid-Atlantic’s leading providers of internet, data, and cloud-based services, Arlington, Virginia-based Allied Telecom Group powers the technology used by more than 1,800 multi-tenant office buildings, government agencies, libraries, schools and universities throughout Washington, D.C., northern Virginia, and Maryland. Founded in 1996, Allied is also the nation’s oldest and largest Black-owned telecommunications service provider. Learn more at www.alliedtelecom.net.

SOURCE Allied Telecom Group

