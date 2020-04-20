Allrounder Hardik Pandya Asks Natasa ‘Who am I For You?’, She Gives Reply in Filmy Style

Hardik Pandya is one of the biggest entertainers both on and off the field. Amid the lockdown, he is having a great time with his soulmate Natasa Stankovic. The couple is spending their time in isolation together and making the most of it.

In his recent post, Pandya shared a video in which he asks Natasa, “Baby, main kya hoon tera? (who am I for you)”.

Natasha took a little pause and left Hardik amused with her reply, “jigar ka tukda (a piece of my heart)”.

Here’s the video:

For the unversed, the couple got engaged in January this year and ever since then, they have been painting the town red with their romance.

On the work front, Pandya last played for India during the South Africa T20Is in September, and underwent surgery for a back complaint in October. The back issue has been a long-standing one, keeping him in and out of the team since mid-2018. Pandya was included in the 3-match ODI series against South Africa which was later cancelled due to the coronavirus.

