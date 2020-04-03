Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan turns six, doting dad pens an emotional note | Bollywood Life

We are indeed living in dark times. The coronavirus pandemic has left the world scared and people are feeling hopeless. In the middle of all this, people are finding happiness in the small joys of life. Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan has turned six. He had a low-key birthday celebration at home. We could see a cake and some balloons in the background. But the doting dad wrote an emotional note. He put up a pic with a caption, “I used to think “what is Love ?? “ all my life . Many times in the past I felt strong feelings but I was not sure if it was love . But after you came into my life I now know what LOVE is . You are the LOVE . I Love you Ayaan . Happy Birthday My Baby. Also Read – Allu Arjun on completion of 17 years in Tollywood: Every moment, I feel gratitude

Allu Arjun has pledged around Rs one crore 25 lakhs to the state relief funds of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. He said this was a time when everyone needed to come together as a family. He wrote that the pandemic has disrupted lives. The actor’s fans made that #17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun was a top trend on twitter. Allu Arjun who is known for his humility thanked fans. He acknowledged the role of K Raghavendra Rao in forming his career. He made his debut as an adult with Gangotri. Celebs from the industry like Allu Shirish, Pawan Kalyan, Armaan Malik wished him on this milestone. We hope Ayaan had a great day with the family! Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Rajkummar Rao gets hailed for not disclosing the amount he donated to the relief fund

