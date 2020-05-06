Allu Arjun’s THROWBACK pictures prove that he is a family man | Bollywood Life

South star Allu Arjun has been one of the most loved actors. He never fails to impress us all with his charming looks. The actor began his career as a child artist. He was seen in the film Vijetha as a child. He soon made his debut with Gangotri. However, he rose to fame with his role in Sukumar’s debut film Arya. The film was loved by many and Allu Arjun was appreciated for his performance. He also won his first Filmfare Best Telugu Actor Award nomination. Something that have always been grabbing the attention are his amazing dance moves. Recently we got to see his Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo directed by Trivikram Srinivas. He has been quite impressive and received a lot of praises from his fans. The actor is quite close to his family. In 2011, Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy.He has a son named Ayaan and a daughter named Arha and Allu Arjun makes sure that he spends a lot of time with them. He is often seen with his family on holidays or they have a get-together. Even during this quarantine time he has been with his family and is enjoying being with them. He is a completed family and his pictures from the past are proof. Also Read – David Warner makes a Tik Tok video on Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo song Butta Bomma and the latter ‘appreciates it’

Even though we are in a lockdown Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha made sure to celebrate their son's birthday at home with the entire family. This picture shows how they left no stones unturned to make little Ayaan's birthday a special one.

It’s pool time. Allu Arjun never misses a chance of spending quality time with his kids. He has always mentioned how they are a very important part of his life. This throwback picture is from the past when they were having a great time in the swimming pool.

The perfect gift for Allu Arjun! The actor celebrated his quarantine birthday with his family at home but the highlight of the celebration was an adorable birthday card made by his children. The pictures show how excited and happy Allu Arjun is to receive these special presents from his kids.

Perfect family. Another throwback picture of Allu Arjun with his family definitely sets the Family Goals a notch higher. Their bright smiles have surely made our day brighter. Allu Arjun is definitely one of the most loveable fathers and a perfect Family Man.



Workout sessions with his princess are the cutest. He surely is the best father.

