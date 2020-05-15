Allu Sirish waiting for lockdown to end so that he doesn’t have to be so atmanirbhar | Bollywood Life

South actor Allu Sirish is waiting for the lockdown to end as he is finding living alone hard. Sirish took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself. In the image, he is seen sporting a grey sweater paired with denims.

“Waiting for lockdown to end so that I don’t have to be so atmanirbhar anymore. Living alone is hard after all!” he captioned the image.

On Mother’s Day, Sirish had shared a photograph with his mother. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there. Thank you amma for all the sacrifices you’ve made, all the love you’ve given, and all the things you’ve taught me over the years. Also, I’m so happy to be your favourite son! Hahaha. #mothersday,” he wrote. Also Read – Allu Sirish spills some family secrets in a free-wheeling chat [Exclusive]

On the work front, the actor was last seen on screen in the Telugu film “ABCD — American Born Confused Desi”. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film also stars Rukshar Dhillon. Also Read – ABCD Box Office prediction: After Srirasthu Subhamasthu, will Allu Sirish score another ace?

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.