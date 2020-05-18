Alonso motivated and ready for F1 return, says manager Briatore

Fernando Alonso is refreshed and motivated for a return to Formula One, according to his manager Flavio Briatore.

Two-time F1 champion Alonso walked away from the series after the 2018 season following four tricky years with McLaren, which had well-documented issues with its Honda engine.

A domino-effect occurred in F1 last week when it was announced Sebastien Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season, the start of which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Vettel’s seat is to be taken by Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo will move to McLaren, leaving a spot spare at Renault.

READ|

Singapore F1 can’t be held behind closed doors: organisers



McLaren chief Zak Brown cast doubt as to whether Alonso would take that drive as he feels he will want a winning car, but Briatore hinted the Spaniard may be back in F1 before long.

“Fernando is motivated,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“A year out of Formula 1 has done him good. He has detoxed himself and I see him more serene and ready to return.”

Briatore likened Vettel’s situation at Ferrari last season, where he was outperformd by novice Charles Leclerc, to the one experienced in Alonso’s first stint at McLaren when Lewis Hamilton joined the team.

“In F1 it has always been about having the winning recipe,” he added.

READ|

Binotto: Vettel has the passion to stay in Formula One





“You must have one driver who is focused on the world championship and the other who collects big points, snatching them from rivals.

“Vettel paid for the fact that a very fast boy arrived at the team. It surprised him and the team, as happened at McLaren with Hamilton.

“Two drivers at the same level in a team eventually risk taking points off each other.”