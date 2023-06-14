AlphaGrep, a global multi-asset quant trading firm, launches new investment management arm – AlphaGrep Investment Management

MUMBAI, India , June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AlphaGrep, a global quant trading firm, announced the launch of its new quant-driven investment management arm – AlphaGrep Investment Management.

AlphaGrep, with its origins in high-frequency trading, was founded in 2010 by University of Pennsylvania alumni duo Mohit Mutreja and Parshant Mittal. After graduation, both worked with marquee global hedge funds and returned to India with the vision to start an Indian-origin quant-focused investment firm. On the back of their global experience, both started AlphaGrep, a multi-asset proprietary trading firm focused on quantitative research and trading.

Over the last 13 years, AlphaGrep has added expertise in the medium to low-frequency space in addition to high-frequency trading and has now grown to a team of over 300 people with offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, London, Singapore, Chicago, Dubai, and Shanghai, emerging as one of the leading domestic quant investment firms. It is amongst the top market participants by volume on domestic exchanges and is an active participant in multiple global exchanges.

Further to this success, the team has now forayed into investment management space in India with an aim to create a differentiated investment offering for investors.

Mohit Mutreja, Chairman & Managing Director, AlphaGrep, said, “Since AlphaGrep’s inception, we have extensively harnessed the power of technology and quantitative data analysis. Over a decade, our talented team of engineers, mathematicians and statisticians have built proprietary technology and trading algorithms, that have been successfully deployed to trade all asset classes on several exchanges globally. With the launch of AlphaGrep Investment Management, we are excited to offer this expertise to external investors through differentiated investment products”

Parshant Mittal, Executive Director, AlphaGrep, said, “According to data, Category III alternative investment funds (AIFs) are gaining traction and are expected to witness threefold growth in the short term to surpass Rs.1 lakh crore in assets under management (AUM). Overall, these growth numbers are reflective of investors’ demand for sophisticated products and the industry’s capability to cater to them. Interestingly, in Category III AIFs, long-short funds have grown in popularity amongst HNI investors, treasuries, and family offices.”

He added, “We are hopeful that our multi-strategy long-short quant fund will be able to deliver an enhanced investment experience to our clients.“

AlphaGrep’s competitive advantage lies in recruiting the best industry talent having prior trading experience or data science qualifications from premier institutes. AlphaGrep also offers them an excellent career path.

