Alphonso Davies shows off skill on goal in Bayern’s shutout win over Fortuna | CBC Sports

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich took a confident step closer to an eighth straight German title with a 5-0 demolition of Fortuna Dusseldorf in an empty stadium on Saturday.

With five games remaining, Bayern moved into a 10-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, which plays at Paderborn on Sunday.

Only Bayern’s players and staff were there to cheer the kind of dominant win which would normally put Bayern fans in a party mood. Bayern has won 14 of its last 15 league games as it cruises toward the title, including a potential title-deciding 1-0 win over Dortmund on Tuesday.

Right-back Benjamin Pavard got Bayern going Saturday with a 15th-minute shot deflected in off Fortuna’s Matthias “Zanka” Jorgensen, who was credited with the own-goal. Pavard got his name on the scoresheet 14 minutes later at a corner.

Lewandowski finished off well-worked team moves either side of halftime to add Bayern’s third and fourth goals. That took the Poland striker to four goals since the Bundesliga restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this month.

Left-back Alphonso Davies added a fifth goal in the 52nd with a moment of individual skill. The Canadian international won the ball from Fortuna’s Kevin Stöger on the edge of the box and powered past two more opponents before scoring.



