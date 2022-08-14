Alpine Media introduces three breakthrough mobile ski experience services for ski resort owners: point of sale integration, skier shuttle and text services

Next-generation ski resort guest communication and engagement platform, Alpine Media, launches three new mobile ski experience services: Alpine POS Integration™, Alpine Fleet™ and Alpine Text™.

DENVER, Aug. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Alpine Media, the next-generation ski resort guest engagement and communication platform to roll out three groundbreaking mobile services to redefine the ski resort experience.

The convenience and ease of mobile eCommerce is now climbing up Colorado mountains and beyond with Alpine Media’s new mobile ski resort point of sales system integration service, Alpine POS Integration™.

Skiers and their families can now access, in real-time, all information related to their season pass. They can manage their ski pass with new interactive features that allow them to add days to their pass for themselves or for anyone in their families. They can also easily change the dates of their stay, manage their reservations including ski equipment rentals, lodging nights, spa treatments and entertainment venues.

Guests can now access deeper data on their personal skiing experience.

They can see details on their number of trips, vertical feet, days skied, days remaining, number of lift rides, and more. They gain actionable insights on their family skiing adventures to take their ski fun or performance to new heights.

Ski resort owners and operators benefit from this new growth opportunity by deepening mobile app skier engagement to their core resort services within a custom branded mobile app from Alpine Media. For resorts already using the Alpine Media mobile app, upgrading to the Alpine Media Black™ SaaS package to include POS Integration is a seamless process.

Single Sign On (SSO) makes it really easy for skiers to interact with ski resort services on any device with only one single account.

Ski resort owners deliver a high engagement, cross-screen guest experience on any mobile or web device. The new Alpine POS Integration™ service requires minimal work on the ski resort operator’s end. The integration is completed in a matter of days without any disruptions of the ski resort operations or of the guest experience.

“We are excited to integrate our eCommerce system with our mobile app. This will ensure our guests have the ability to view information about their pass usage and easily reload more days. The goal is to make transactions as easy as possible for our guests,” says Carolyn Stimpson, co-owner and VP Mt. Services, Wachusett Mountain.

Complementing the new Alpine POS Integration™ service, Alpine Media introduces a state-of-the-art shuttle tracking and fleet telematics service, Alpine Fleet™.

With this new shuttle tracking service, ski resort owners strengthen the guest experience and reduce their operational costs.

Resort operators increase skier engagement and loyalty by accurately and conveniently relaying real-time fleet location, shuttle stops and pick up times. Running a staff shuttle? Share all the same information about the location of these shuttles with staff only. Resort guests and staff receive this information directly in the palm of their hands.

At the same time, ski resorts can now streamline their vehicles’ operations and limit legal liabilities. The new service collects and analyzes fleet statistics such as vehicle mileage, driving behaviors and even crash data. All this information is available through the new web-based Software as a Service console, Alpine Fleet™.

Entire fleets can be upgraded in less than three days without disruption of the fleet rotations.

“We piloted a shuttle tracking service at the end of last season and it was the highest rated metric on our guest feedback and NPS surveys. We are excited to have this feature integrated into the Purgatory Resort mobile app and across our digital signage. Our mission at Purgatory Resort is to provide the best possible guest experience and that starts well before guests ever set foot on the snow. That’s what we do. We have found in Alpine Media a solid partner to help us deliver on this mission,” says Amanda Anderson, Marketing Director, Purgatory Resort.

Rounding off the novel Alpine Media offering to be introduced at MSAA 2022, Alpine Text™ pushes the established boundaries of skier engagement and loyalty with a next-generation texting service.

In a simple QR code scan, the growing number of guests who do not want to download another app can now simply interact with a personalized ski experience SMS service.

From custom powder alerts, to real-time lift alerts, in a matter of seconds, skiers and their families can now tailor their informational ski experience to precisely cater to their specific needs.

It’s easy. It’s engaging.

This directly increases skier loyalty.

“The vision that has been guiding us at Alpine Media from the start is to provide the most advanced solutions for ski resort owners to delight skiers and their families to make the most of every day they get on the mountains. That’s what we’ve been fortunate to deliver to our growing customer base in Colorado, Washington, California, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Montana, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, and Maine. Our initial offering focused on digital signage and ski resort mobile apps; now we take a leap forward by bringing to market new solutions to further enhance the guest experience with Alpine POS Integration™, Alpine Fleet™ and Alpine Text™. We can’t wait to see our new customers achieve the results that our loyal customers already experience. I look forward to showing our three new mobile services in action at MSAA 2022,” says Freddie Peyerl, Co-Founder and CEO of Alpine Media.

About Alpine Media

Alpine Media is a digital content delivery company. From a graduate of the Boomtown Startup Accelerator in 2017 to a rapidly growing customer base across the US, Alpine Media reaches more than 10% of US ski resort guests with the patented All Mountain Platform (AMP), the premier guest engagement and communication system for resorts world-wide. With a centralized, cloud-based Command Center, resort operators can easily deliver real-time, relevant content via custom mobile apps and digital screens across the entire resort.

To inquire about how your ski resort can benefit from the new Alpine Media offering, you can contact the customer success team by email [email protected]

For more information on the full suite of Alpine Media products, check out our website at: https://www.alpinemedia.com/

