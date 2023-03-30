Alvarez and Gill Join Forces As BridgeCounsel Strategies LLC

Two former California Bank Regulators will provide regulatory and government advisory services to financial institutions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The former Commissioner and Senior Deputy Commissioner of California’s Department of Financial Protection & Innovation (DFPI) have partnered to offer strategic and government-advisory services to financial institutions navigating the state and federal regulatory landscape. Through BridgeCounsel Strategies LLC, Manny Alvarez and Ed Gill will combine their experience in the public sector as two of California’s top former financial regulators, along with diverse private sector experience, to offer unparalleled insight for clients.

“I’m excited to work with BridgeCounsel to help depository institutions, fintechs and other financial services companies navigate these changing and volatile times,” said Ed Gill. “Manny and I both have a deep understanding of the regulatory landscape. I’m confident we can deliver valuable perspectives and insights to licensees and other institutions the DFPI touches.”

Gill previously oversaw the regulatory management of the Division of Corporations and the Division of Financial Institutions, which includes California banks and credit unions, mortgage banks, broker-dealers and investment advisers, and other licensed financial institutions. Prior to his experience as Senior Deputy, Gill worked as a Senior Vice President with U.S. Bank, Citibank and Bank of America.

“When I first took on the Commissioner role at DFPI, it quickly became clear to me that Ed and I shared a common vision as regulators. We were great colleagues who helped the Department guide our licensees through the challenges of the pandemic.

“More importantly, we became good friends. We shared amusing and sometimes painful stories about our experiences as diverse professionals in financial services, plumbed the depths of fatherhood, and discovered a shared passion for golf,” said Alvarez. “Of course, it must be said that Ed is a vastly superior ball striker, and a patient coach, to boot!”

Before founding BridgeCounsel Strategies, Alvarez served as California’s chief banking and financial regulator, first as Commissioner of the Department of Business Oversight (DBO) and then as the first Senate-confirmed Commissioner of the DFPI, which broadly regulates the state’s banking and financial-services industry. Prior to serving as Commissioner, Alvarez was the first General Counsel of Affirm, Inc., the leading point-of-sale platform founded by Max Levchin. In addition to his work with BridgeCounsel, Manny sits on the board of directors of East West Bank and advises various early-stage fintechs.

ABOUT BRIDGECOUNSEL

BridgeCounsel Strategies LLC is a minority-owned consultancy at the intersection of technology and financial services, from seed to scale, banking to blockchain. We blend policy, advocacy, and operational expertise — with a dash of panache — to drive results for our mission-driven clients.

