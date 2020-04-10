Aly & AJ Reveal Which of Their Songs is About Joe Jonas (& It’s Not What You’d Expect)

Aly & AJ are setting the record straight about which of their songs is about Joe Jonas!

The pop duo – Aly Michalka, 31, and AJ Michalka, 29 – made the revelation on Twitter on Wednesday (April 8).

It started earlier this month when YouTuber Elle Mills tweeted photos of AJ and the Jonas Brothers member, 30, who briefly dated when they were younger.

“Ok so you’re telling me that i went 13 years not knowing that one of the greatest songs ever written was about joE JONAS THIS ENTIRE TIME,” Elle wrote, referencing “Potential Breakup Song.”

Fans have guessed that “Potential Breakup Song” is about the Joe, especially with the opening lyrics, “It took too long for you to call back / And normally I would just forget that / Except for the fact it was my birthday / My stupid birthday.” (AJ has revealed on Reddit that she once mailed Joe Jonas a piece of her birthday cake when they were younger: “That’s a true story, oh the joys of being young and in love.)

“Flattery not Potential,” Aly & AJ responded to the tweet, referring to another track from their 2007 album, Insomniatic.

“I will admit it, if you admit it / It’s harder than we both thought,” they sing on “Flattery.” “It’s easier to fall apart, look where we are / I can forgive it, I can’t forget it / You’ve left me here with all these scars / And you can’t deny the hardest part / I’m not in your arms.”

Listen to “Flattery” and read the lyrics below!

Aly & AJ have been teasing a new album.

