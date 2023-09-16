Amagi Announces Strategic Partnership with Tellyo to Integrate Advanced Video Toolset for Sports and News Broadcasters

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In a significant move to bolster its digital video capabilities, Amagi , the global leader in cloud-based SaaS solutions for broadcast and connected TV, has announced a strategic partnership with Tellyo, renowned for its real-time live cloud remote production, clipping/editing, and social sharing platform. This collaboration is set to enhance the live video streaming and editing experience for broadcasters worldwide.

Baskar Subramanian, CEO and Co-founder, Amagi, commented on the partnership, saying, “Amagi has always been at the forefront of innovation in cloud broadcast technology. Our collaboration with Tellyo represents a leap forward in providing our customers with cutting-edge cloud-based production control and social sharing video tools. Together, we’re reimagining the boundaries of live video production.”

The CEO of Tellyo, Richard Collins, echoed the sentiment, stating, “Tellyo’s primary goal has always been to empower broadcasters with seamless video production and distribution capabilities. Our strategic partnership with Amagi is a testament to this vision, and we’re excited about the unparalleled value this will bring to our shared customer base.”

This integration aims to empower broadcasters with a suite of tools that simplify video clipping, editing, and sharing, especially during live events. By combining Amagi’s robust cloud-based broadcast playout infrastructure with Tellyo’s efficient video toolset, sports and news broadcasters can expect a more streamlined and enhanced workflow, adapting swiftly to the fast-paced digital age.

Customer integrations are expected to roll out in the 4th quarter of 2023, with a series of webinars and training sessions planned to help users transition smoothly. Amagi and Tellyo will provide live integrated demos at IBC2023, Sept. 15-18 at the Amagi Stand #5.A81.

About Tellyo

Tellyo empowers media and content teams to produce compelling live video that can be streamed to multiple digital and social media destinations using Stream Studio, Tellyo’s cloud-native production solution that includes an 8ME vision mixer/production switcher. With Tellyo Pro, branded video clips, highlights and compilations can be created and published to channels simultaneously and instantly, from anywhere, all with one click. Tellyo Guest helps you deliver high-quality web conferences, events and presentations in real-time that bring external contributors and commentators into productions from multiple devices. Tellyo Talent lets athletes, actors, sponsors, ambassadors and influencers amplify your reach and engagement across social media. Faster, greener and more efficient, Tellyo is #smarterproduction!

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24×7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

