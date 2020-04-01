Amala Paul on rejecting Chiyaan Vikram-Aishwarya Rai’s Ponniyin Selvan: I felt I can’t do justice to the role in Mani sir’s film | Bollywood Life

Maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is one of the highly-anticipated Tamil films of this year. The mega-budget film, which features the ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and many others, went on floors in December last year in Thailand. While Amala Paul was also the part of the cast but unfortunately, she has opted out of the project. Also Read – Amala Paul to make her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s web series

Talking about rejecting this project, Amala Paul told 123Telugu, "Not everyone can act in every film. I felt I can't do justice to the role in Mani sir's Ponniyin Selvan. I felt it's better to not do a role that doesn't suit me and face unnecessary criticism later. I hope that I'll get another opportunity to act in Mani sir's film in the future". The reports suggest that Karthi plays Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan and Ravi portrays the character of Arulmozhi Varman in this venture. Talking about the film, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan earlier told us, "I've just read the very detailed script and I'm curious too because when you read it, it's a movie in your head. Now, I want to discover what's the movie in his head. At this point, we are discussing it. My joining the team will be in the end of December or January. So, I'm looking forward to it."

Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will portray Nandini—wife of Chola Kingdom's Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar and Nandini's mother—Mandakini Devi's part, who was a mute queen. Though the primary focus will be on Nandini's life. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel and will narrate the story of Arulmozhivarman, who later became the great Raja Raja Chola I. Interestingly, Mani has worked with Vikram, Karthi and Aishwarya in films like Raavan, Guru and Kaatru Veliyidai.

The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies and is expected to hit the screens in the end of 2020.