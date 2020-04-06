Amala Paul’s happiness knows no bounds as she enjoys a slight drizzle at her home in Kerala — watch video | Bollywood Life

The whole of India is under lockdown. Actress Amala Paul of Aadai fame is spending time with her family in Kerala. As we know, summers are coming down on India. In the video, we can see Amala Paul enjoying the slight drizzle that has happened. She jumps around happily in her garden. There is a mango tree and we can see her kissing the fruits that have come on it. Dressed in a short printed dress, Amala looks damn cute. She seems to be having a swell time with her pets. Her cute Siamese cat can also be seen. Amala wants her cat to enjoy the rain too. At the end of the video, we can hear her mom Ancy saying that if she is so happy at a small drizzle what would be her reaction on a downpour. Also Read – Week That was South: Master song Polakatum Para Para out, Amala Paul rejects Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Some days back, she posted a heartfelt note about life after the demise of her dad. Amala’s father Paul Varghese died in January after a long battle with cancer. She wrote on Instagram, “Losing a parent is a feeling that cannot be described, it’s a major downfall and you begin to transcend into the unknown darkness and experience varied emotions. Losing my Pappa to cancer opened a whole new dimension in my life. It made me realize so many things. Here’s one such thought!” Also Read – Amala Paul pens emotional note after her father’s demise, asks, ‘When will we learn to love ourselves as a whole’

In March, some pictures of her secret wedding with boyfriend Bhavninder Singh went viral. She was dressed beautifully like a Rajasthani bride. He posted the pictures and deleted them very quickly. There was no statement from the two on the pics! Also Read – Amala Paul on rejecting Chiyaan Vikram-Aishwarya Rai’s Ponniyin Selvan: I felt I can’t do justice to the role in Mani sir’s film

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.