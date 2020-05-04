Amanda Bynes’ Lawyer Says The Star Isn’t Pregnant

Amanda Bynes isn’t actually pregnant with her first child after all.

David Esquibias, a lawyer for the 34-year-old actress revealed that she’s not actually pregnant, despite both her and fiancé Paul Michael saying so on social media, US Weekly reports.

Amanda and Paul shocked fans earlier this year, when after a few days of announcing their split, they got back together, engaged and were also expecting a child.

After Amanda announced her pregnancy, David asked for her privacy in a statement.

Currently, Amanda is safe, but not “living in a sober living facility,” the lawyer added. “She’s sheltering at a safe environment.”