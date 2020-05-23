Amanda Bynes reveals she is returning to fashion school obtain her bachelor’s degree

Amanda Bynes returned to social media on Saturday with a positive update on her life after treatment.

The actress, 34, said she was ‘back on track and doing well’, and revealed she would be going back to fashion school to obtain her bachelor’s degree.

Amanda revealed she had begun taking online classes at the Fashion Institute Of Design and Merchandise, where she had been previously enrolled.

She also revealed she was still engaged to the ‘love of my life’, Paul Michael.

Amanda described her hopes of achieving a 4.0 GPA and opening an online shop.

In the caption of a selfie, Amanda wrote, ‘Update: Getting my Bachelor’s degree from FIDM. Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA :]. Looking forward to starting my online store in the future

‘Spent the last 2 months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well!

‘I’m now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week. Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul. Hope you’re all staying safe! Love y’all!’

It has been a while since fans had heard from Amanda.

The actress sparked speculation she was expecting a child with Paul on March 17 after posting a couples selfie, along with the message ‘baby on board.’

Michael took to the social media site with a parallel post including an image of an ultrasound.

However, in early May, her attorney said Amanda was not pregnant.

Attorney David Esquibias told US Weekly that the actress was not expecting a child and was not residing in sober living.

‘She’s sheltering at a safe environment’, Esquibias told the site.

In March, a judge ordered Bynes to enter a mental health facility, which she agreed to but later decided against doing; her lawyer said that she’s under care for ‘ongoing mental health issues.’