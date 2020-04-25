Amanda Holden, 49, displays her enviable figure in sporty chic ensemble on a bike ride

She has been been making sure to keep fit during the coronavirus lockdown.

And Amanda Holden showed off her latest racy exercise outfit on Instagram as she went for a bike ride on Saturday.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 49, wore a sporty chic ensemble of skimpy red shorts and a white Coca Cola top for the outing.

Sporty chic: Amanda Holden, 49, looked stunning in a pair of short red shirts and a white t-shirt for her bike ride on Saturday

Motivated: The Britain’s Got Talent judge said she has been making sure to exercise an hour every day during lockdown

Straddling a pink bike, the TV personality looked stunning in a pair of sunglasses and pristine white trainers.

Amanda captioned the post: ‘As a family we’ve not let this lockdown stop us from exercising, it’s actually become an essential hour of our daily lives.

‘Whether it’s a home workout, a bike ride, a run or even a walk around the park – working up a sweat is good for your mind, body and soul! #wecandoit.’

Work it: Amanda Holden was the latest star to join Mark Wright for an at-home workout streamed to Instagram Live on Friday

It comes after she joined Mark Wright on his daily workout on Friday morning.

The broadcaster flashed her very taut abs in a geometric print sports bra teamed with matching leggings.

Despite working up a sweat with Mark, 33, Amanda appeared flawless in photos shared to her own Story where she swept her honey-hued tresses into a simple pony.

Hunk: Mark also embraced the warm sunshine and addressed his followers shirtless in the garden after training the star

She cut a glamorous appearance in a pair of oversized black frames and completed her ensemble with coral trainers.

Amanda sported a glowing tan which heightened the contour of her toned arms.

Mark also embraced the warm sunshine and addressed his followers shirtless in the garden.

Amanda returned to the nation’s screens on Saturday night as Britain’s Got Talent continued its 14th series.