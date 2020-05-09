Amanda Kloots Shares Last Photo of Nick Cordero Before He Got Sick, Reveals Everything He's Been Through





Amanda Kloots shared her last family pic with Nick Cordero and their son Elvis on Instagram.

The fitness trainer wife of the 41-year-old Broadway star alerted her fans on the platform that the coronavirus is a very serious thing and detailed everything he’s been through.

“What this man has gone through! Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did,” she started in her caption. “He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1.”

“Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart,” Amanda wrote.

She continued on, “He has spent 38 days now in the ICU. This disease does not only effect old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES!”

“This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through. I ask God for a miracle and my Dad reminded me that God is answering my prayer everyday because he is still with us!” she adds. “Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. Thank you @cedarssinai ❤️ We will get our CODE ROCKY! #wakeupnick.”

In another Instagram the day before, Amanda wrote a letter to Nick saying she misses him.

