Amanda Kloots shares positive update on husband Nick Cordero’s COVID-19 battle: ‘He is defying odds’

Amanda Kloots had an optimistic Instagram update about her husband Nick Cordero’s health status as he continues battling COVID-19 in the hospital.

“Nick update: He is doing good,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories Friday night. “He is defying odds. He is fighting and showing small improvements each day.” Kloots, a fitness trainer and mother to the couple’s 11 month-old son Elvis, added, “Small improvements are small wins that equal a victory.”

Cordero, 41, a Tony-nominated actor who has starred in Broadway shows including Waitress and Rock of Ages, was hospitalized for pneumonia in late March, Kloots initially shared on Instagram. He was put into a medically-induced coma shortly after and diagnosed with COVID-19. In April, Kloots shared that Cordero’s right leg was to be amputated due to a blood clot.

On Instagram, Kloots has been encouraging followers to dance in celebration of her husband’s life with the hashtag #WakeUpNick.

Kloot’s husband’s prognosis has been up and down — on May 12, Kloots said Cordero had woken up and was out of the coma. And on Wednesday, she shared that “things are going downhill” after a particularly bad morning. The next day she said, “We’re on a step forward again,” calling the process a “roller coaster.”

“He says he recognizes me,” Kloots said in a recent Instagram update. “So if we ask him a yes or no question, this is how we’re communicating — yes, he looks up; no, he looks down. The other day, I asked the nurse, I was like, ‘Can he see me over FaceTime?’ and she said, “Ask him.’ And so I said, ‘Nick, can you see me?’ And he looked right up. So I think he can. And when I put Elvis on the FaceTime, his eyes get really big and he seems very, very alert.”

