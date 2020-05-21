Jimmys Post

Amateur porn star and IT worker, 20, is charged with sharing child abuse material

  • Alec McGeary is accused of ties to a network which shares child abuse material
  • The 20-year-old’s apartment in Botany was raided by police on Wednesday 
  • Police allegedly found at least 11 videos on electronic devices during the search
  • The IT worker, from Hobart, was charged with possessing child abuse material 

By Zoe Zaczek For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

A 20-year-old amateur porn star has been accused of ties to an online network which creates and shares child abuse material. 

Alec McGeary’s apartment in Botany, Sydney’s south, was raided by officers from the NSW Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad and Australian Federal Police on Wednesday.

Police allegedly found at least 11 videos on electronic devices during the search, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Alec McGeary (pictured), 20, has been accused of ties to an online network which creates and shares child abuse material

The IT worker, originally from Hobart, was arrested and charged with possessing or controlling child abuse material using a carriage service and using a carriage service to access child abuse material. 

McGeary’s Instagram page links to subscriber porn site OnlyFans and the blond-haired 20-year-old often posts shirtless selfies.

The Tasmanian-raised man said some of his hobbies include gaming, science, maths, gym, and pole dancing.

He was remanded in custody on Wednesday evening before appearing in Central Local Court on Thursday.

McGeary was granted strict conditional bail by Magistrate Philip Stewart and his mother Kylie McGeary was required to pay a $2,000 surety to ensure he remained in New South Wales. 

He is also banned from using the internet.  

The magistrate told the court that the case against McGeary was ‘overwhelmingly strong’.

Officers were allegedly led to McGeary after a tip-off from the United States’ National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to an investigation in February. 

McGeary is due to return to court on July 22. 

