Amazing Offers! Herjunot Ali and Jill Join Forces for coocaa & Lazada 6th Anniversary Super Brand Day

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — coocaa, as the NO.1 selling TV brand in Indonesia, is gearing up for a wonderful Super Brand Day celebration, marking its 10th anniversary. Collaborating with Lazada, coocaa is all set to celebrate six years on the Lazada platform. This eagerly awaited event will feature local star Herjunot Ali and virtual influencer Jill from the metaverse. Moreover, coocaa will unveil its cutting-edge 43S3U PRO TV and offer a range of enticing promotions to extend the charms of the No.1 TV brand to more users.

coocaa proudly introduces Herjunot Ali as coocaa Super Brand Day Recommender. His unique charm and style perfectly align with coocaa’s brand essence. Herjunot Ali represents fashion, innovation, and quality – attributes that resonate with coocaa’s core values. What’s more, the participation of virtual influencer Jill adds a modern and exciting dimension, fusing style and technology seamlessly. Herjunot Ali and Jill’s approval and support for coocaa TV have made more people in Indonesia choose and trust the brand.

The centerpiece of the event is the launch of the 43S3U PRO TV, a pinnacle of coocaa’s innovation. The S3U PRO has many cool features and an affordable price, making people really excited about it before it came out. Firstly, this TV showcases coocaa’s proprietary Coolita OS with a breathtaking 4K visual experience. Powered by Coolita OS, S3U Pro can offer seamless navigation and abundant resources, enabling you to enjoy premium content from platforms like YouTube and Prime Video. Besides, its innovative CC Cast allows you to effortlessly mirror videos, entertainment, and games from their smart devices to the TV screen, without requiring a network connection. There’s still more waiting for you to explore！

coocaa and Lazada are thrilled to present exclusive deals during the Super Brand Day celebration. You can enjoy impressive discounts of up to 60% across all stores. On August 14th, from 3:00PM to 5:00PM, the 43S3U PRO TV will be available at its lowest price of the year. Additionally, limited-time birthday month coupons include free game controllers, juicers, rice cookers, and more. To learn more, visit the Coocaa Lazada Flagship Store：https://s.lazada.co.id/s.OkoB0.

The event celebrates coocaa’s achievements and underscores its commitment to customer. As Indonesia’s No.1 TV brand, coocaa is dedicated to making TVs better, giving you more fun and diverse entertainment experiences with high-quality products.

SOURCE coocaa

