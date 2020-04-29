‘Amazing Race’ Postponed, Phil Keoghan to Host ‘Tough as Nails’

Season 32 of The Amazing Race has unfortunately been postponed to later in 2020 after it was originally set to premiere May 20th.

To offset the news, CBS announced the series premiere dates for two new summertime reality series.

Tough as Nails is a competition series that will be hosted and produced by Phil Keoghan, who also hosts The Amazing Race. Nails celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running. Competitors who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites.

Game On!, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, is a series that celebrates the entertainment of sports, based on A League of Their Own, the BAFTA-winning U.K. series. The show pits two teams of three, captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against each other in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.