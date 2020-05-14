Amazon adds a ‘free tab’ to Fire TV

Amazon is adding a new “free” tab to the main navigation bar on its Fire TV to let users browse content that can be viewed at no charge.

“Over the past year, we’ve received great feedback from Fire TV customers about their growing interest in watching free content and their desire for an easier way to find the free content that is available on Fire TV,” said Amazon’s Michael Polin in an official blog post.

“Fire TV has added a “free” section to the top navigation bar of the Fire TV menu, making it easier than ever for customers to discover free content,” he said.

The Free tablets users discover a library of free content including movies and TV shows. The content is refreshed regularly. Majority of the content on the free tab is a collection of curated and thematic rows of movies and TV shows from Amazon’s content providers. It also features a set of personalized, recommended rows of free movies and TV shows across categories such as new, trending, and popular. Apart from this, the free tab also has a dedicated row for news content powered by the News app on Fire TV.

Apart from the media content, the free tab also offers access to other free apps.

When a user enters the tab, there is a featured apps row that includes popular free, ad-supported streaming apps like IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV, Crackle, The CW and the News app on Fire TV. Viewers can also discover other apps that offer free content like Twitch, Red Bull, PBS and PBS Kids.

“The Free tab will feature other types of free to watch content as well, including unlocked content from streaming services and a set of rows of kids and family content that is currently free to all Amazon customers through Prime Video,” Polin said.

Amazon is currently rolling out the feature to Fire TV users in the US.